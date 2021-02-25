Where Is Empire Nevada? The Place Fern In 'Nomadland' Had To Leave In The Beginning

Empire Nevada plays a significant part in the multiple-award-winning film Nomadland, which is written, directed and produced by Chloe Zhao. It is from where Fern, played by Frances McDormand, moves away or to put in a more optimistic way, the place she starts her journey as a nomad. After losing her job at the US Gypsum plant where she worked with her late husband for several years, she has to move out of the city and look for other jobs to support her. McDormand won multiple Best Actress awards for her role in this film. With Nomadland significantly focusing on the actually existing ageing nomads searching for jobs as the American Great Recession had a huge impact on their lives and financial situation, the movie might also be telling the true story of a real place called Empire Nevada. So, where is Empire Nevada showcased in Nomadland?

Also Read | Where Was 'Nomadland' Filmed? Know Everything About Chloé Zhao's Film's Shooting Location

Also Read | Where To Watch Nomadland? Find Out Where You Can Stream This Golden Globe Nominated Film

Where Is Empire Nevada?

Empire Nevada is located in Washoe county which is in the northwest part of the US state of Nevada. Its land stretches up to 13.2kmsq is situated around 100 miles north of Reno. It is referred to as a ghost town and was a company town to the US Gypsum corporation. As of 2010, The US Census Bureau recorded the population of Nevada as 217. It employed a majority of the population living there. After the corporation closed its mine in 2011 due to the Recession, several people became unemployed forcing them to relocate from the place. Fern in Nomadland represents one of these people. Families with children were allowed to reside in company-provided houses until the end of the school year. After June 2011, when the school year ended, even the location’s zip code 89405 was discontinued. Tourism in the neighbouring Black Rock Desert played an important part in the locality’s economy. US Gypsum’s mine was also a tourist attraction, In 2016, Empire Mining Corporation bought the mine. Below is a picture of the Empire Nevada map as seen on the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

Also Read | What's Leaving Hulu In January 2021? Here's A List Of Shows & Movies Will Leave In Jan

Also Read | Where Was Stardust Filmed? Here's The Location Of Claire Danes' Adventure Fantasy Film

Image Courtesy: Searchlight Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.