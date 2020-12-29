What's Leaving Hulu In January 2021? Here's A List Of Shows & Movies Will Leave In Jan

Hulu is one of the most popular and most-streamed services all over the world. The streaming service has a compelling line up of TV shows and movies for the month of January however many films and series will see an exit in January on various dates. A lot of people have been curious to know what's leaving Hulu in January 2021. 2020. Read on to know what's leaving Hulu in January 2021 apart from Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Prestige, Scream 4, The Waterboy.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In January 2021? Here Is A List Of Films & TV Shows

What's leaving Hulu in January 2021?

Jan. 3, 2020

The Waterboy

Jan. 7, 2020

Scream 4

Jan. 24, 2020

Awaiting

Janis: Little Blue Girl

Le Ride

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story

Soufra

The Ghoul

The Heart of Nuba

Jan. 29, 2020

School Dance

ALSO READ| Is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' A True Story? All About This New Netflix Series

Jan. 31, 2020

12 Rounds

Arachnophobia

Bad Company

Beerfest

Blow

Blue City

Breakdown

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Click

Cloverfield

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Death At A Funeral

Donnie Brasco

I Heart Huckabees

In & Out

Indecent Proposal

Lady in a Cage

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Now

Look Who's Talking Too

Love Hurts

Major League

Maverick

My Best Friend's Wedding

Next Day Air

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pride

Shrink

Spy Next Door

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Sydney White

The Blair Witch Project

The Christmas Tale

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Eye

The Fifth Element

The Final Girls

The Horse Whisperer

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Prestige

The Skull

W.

ALSO READ| Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' On Netflix? Read All Details Here

Apart from the various movies and shows leaving Hulu in January 2021, here are some of the shows to expect in the same month. These shows and films would be arriving on January 1st. Apart from this list of films and series, there are many more to arrive on Hulu in January 2021 on various dates.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

ALSO READ| Who Plays Queen Charlotte In Bridgerton? All About The First Shondaland Netflix Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.