What's Leaving Hulu In January 2021? Here's A List Of Shows & Movies Will Leave In Jan

Hulu is one of the most popular and most-streamed services all over the world. The streaming service has a compelling line up of TV shows and movies for the month of January however many films and series will see an exit in January on various dates. A lot of people have been curious to know what's leaving Hulu in January 2021. 2020. Read on to know what's leaving Hulu in January 2021 apart from Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Prestige, Scream 4, The Waterboy.
ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In January 2021? Here Is A List Of Films & TV Shows
What's leaving Hulu in January 2021?
Jan. 3, 2020
Jan. 7, 2020
Jan. 24, 2020
- Awaiting
- Janis: Little Blue Girl
- Le Ride
- Respectable: The Mary Millington Story
- Soufra
- The Ghoul
- The Heart of Nuba
Jan. 29, 2020
ALSO READ| Is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' A True Story? All About This New Netflix Series
Jan. 31, 2020
- 12 Rounds
- Arachnophobia
- Bad Company
- Beerfest
- Blow
- Blue City
- Breakdown
- Christmas In Compton
- Christmas In Vermont
- Click
- Cloverfield
- Constantine
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Dance Flick
- Dead Presidents
- Death At A Funeral
- Donnie Brasco
- I Heart Huckabees
- In & Out
- Indecent Proposal
- Lady in a Cage
- Look Who's Talking
- Look Who's Talking Now
- Look Who's Talking Too
- Love Hurts
- Major League
- Maverick
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Next Day Air
- Once Upon A Time At Christmas
- Pride
- Shrink
- Spy Next Door
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Sydney White
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Christmas Tale
- The Dog Who Saved Christmas
- The Eye
- The Fifth Element
- The Final Girls
- The Horse Whisperer
- The Ladies Man
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Longest Yard
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
- The Prestige
- The Skull
- W.
ALSO READ| Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' On Netflix? Read All Details Here
Apart from the various movies and shows leaving Hulu in January 2021, here are some of the shows to expect in the same month. These shows and films would be arriving on January 1st. Apart from this list of films and series, there are many more to arrive on Hulu in January 2021 on various dates.
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
- Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (Funimation)
- 1900 (1977)
- 1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
- The Arrival (1996)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Bad Company (2002)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- Boogie Nights (1997)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- The Brothers McMullen (1995)
- Bully (2001)
- Changing Lanes (2002)
- Chaplin (1992)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cloverfield (2008)
- The Core (2003)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- Cujo (1983)
- Dance Flick (2009)
- Date Night (2010)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- Dead Presidents (1995)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
- Donnie Brasco (1997)
- The Duff (2015)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Eve’s Bayou (1997)
- Face/Off (1997)
- The Firm (1993)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- Footloose (1984)
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
- Frozen (2010)
- The Gift (2000)
- Girl Most Likely (2013)
- Good Luck Chuck (2007)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- The Haunting (1999)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- In & Out (1997)
- Indecent Proposal (1993)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Kiss the Girls (1997)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Like a Boss (2020)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
- Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
- Lost In Space (1998)
- The Mexican (2001)
- More Than a Game (2008)
- Mousehunt (1997)
- My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
- New in Town (2009)
- Night at the Museum (2006)
- Paycheck (2003)
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- Places in the Heart (1984)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Pride (2007)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- Push (2009)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- The Relic (1997)
- Save Yourselves (2020)
- Selena (1997)
- Shrek (2001)
- The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Species (1995)
- Star Kid (1998)
- Star Trek Beyond (2016)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
- Starman (1984)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Super Dark Times (2017)
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Virtuosity (1995)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- War (2007)
- Where Hope Grows (2015)
- Wonder Boys (2000)
- Young Adult (2011)
ALSO READ| Who Plays Queen Charlotte In Bridgerton? All About The First Shondaland Netflix Series
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.