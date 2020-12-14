Where Is Fahmarr McElrathbey Now? Find Out Where He Is Today

Disney Plus released a new film called Safety on December 11, 2020. The biographical sports drama film is based on the heart touching story of Ray McElrathbey, a football player who had to battle extreme family adversity to join the Clemson Tigers. Helmed by director Reginald Hudlin, the film is produced by Mark Ciardi and written by Nick Santora. The film stars actor Jay Reeves in the lead role of Ray Ray McElrathbey. Read on to find out, “Where is Fahmarr McElrathbey now?”

Where is Fahmarr McElrathbey now?

Fahmarr McElrathbey is Ray McElbrathbey’s brother. The story of the film Safety is indeed true. In an interview with ESPN, the real Ray McElrathbey, revealed that he was in college back in 2006, the former Clemson football player had taken the custody of his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr McElrathbey, also known as ‘Fay.’ Fay is 25 years old today.

Ray McElrathbey was forced to step in as a parent for his younger brother as their mother battled drug addiction and their father struggled with gambling. The poor condition in his household prompted the authorities to decide to put 11-year-old Fay in the foster care system. Ray didn't want his brother to be sent into the same foster care system he was forced to endure as a kid. Hence, when Ray was only 19 years old he legally adopted his younger brother Fay. The ESPN report reveals that Ray took Fahmarr to Clemson University in South Carolina, from their hometown of Atlanta.

Following this, every morning, he woke Fahmarr and sent him off to middle school, before heading to his classes and football practice. Every evening he would return home with food for Fahmarr, that he had snuck out of the cafeteria. This was until the campus journalist Larry Williams wrote their story.

The story was picked up by ESPN and soon it was publicised across the country. Soon, the brothers were being called in every major show in the country, from Today to Oprah. The Clemson compliance officers began fighting for a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) waiver that would allow the school to help Ray look after his 11-year-old brother.

Fahmarr McElrathbey today

Thankfully, the NCAA did the right thing even though it took a lot of work. Fahmarr soon became a fixture of the Clemson football facility. The coaches' wives would set up a carpool schedule to pick him up from school each day and take him to practice. He did homework in film rooms and attended practice every day. Ray finally graduated with flying colours and went on to play football at both Howard University and Mars Hill College as he pursued graduate degrees. Fahmarr followed him.

Currently, Ray who is 34 and Fahmarr, who is 35, together run the Ray Safety Net Foundation together with the help of their mother Tonya. Tonya has been drug-free for many years. The Ray Net Foundation is designed to help families, who are the risk of being separated because of substance abuse. Ray has two children and he splits time between Atlanta, South Carolina and Los Angeles. He has worked as a personal trainer and even a bodyguard for some Hollywood celebrities. On the other hand, when Ray McElrathbey's brother Fahmarr is not working for the Ray Foundation, he spends his time composing and producing music.

