Netflix's Stream Fest: Memes That Flooded The Internet Over The Week

Netflix’s Stream Fest has given way to a series of memes and posts on social media platforms. The stream fest allowed worldwide audiences to stream all the Netflix titles for free for a period of two days, without having to pay for a subscription. Scroll down to have a look at the memes.

Netflix's Stream Fest Memes

Netflix StreamFest or #NetflixStreamFest has taken the internet by storm since the streaming service had allowed worldwide audiences an option to stream all their content for free for a period of two days. The Stream Fest began on December 5, 12:01 AM and ended on December 6, 11:59 PM. Apart from that, it gave everyone the full user experience and offered them the subscription features including creating profiles, parental controls, creating lists, and also downloading movies and shows.

People have thoroughly enjoyed the content that the platform offers during the two days of the Stream Fest and have also flooded the internet with memes. This offer resulted in the hashtags #NetflixFree and #NetflixStreamFest trending on Twitter and Instagram. Memes addressing how people are rushing to the online streamer, and how they will get back to pirated content after two days were seen all over the internet; some of them also mentioned how people who were ready to boycott Netflix just a few days ago. Have a look at some of the funniest memes on the internet here:

*People are enjoying #NetflixStreamFest peacefully*



Netflix to them at 7th December 12:01 am : pic.twitter.com/8nIUTgFHxU — Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) December 6, 2020

Me at 11:59 pm this weekend when #NetflixStreamFest is about to end and I have the last EP to watch: pic.twitter.com/Kip9D1IVVu — Shubhang Sharma (@sharmajikaputr) December 2, 2020

#NetflixStreamFest

Me calculating how many shows i can watch in 2 days. 🤣🤣🤣🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZU5v7C55rV — Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) December 3, 2020

Me making a list of series and movies to watch during #NetflixStreamFest pic.twitter.com/X5zWD67F44 — Taruni (@its_taironical) December 2, 2020

Me enjoying Netflix Stream fest on 5 & 6 December #NetflixStreamFest



On 7th December telegram to me : pic.twitter.com/qvYk6S2vUo — Mr.PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) December 5, 2020

However, along with the joy of free streaming came some limitations. The streaming platform only allowed one login from every account which meant that multiple people cannot use the same account or watch different content on different screen using the same credentials. The users could only watch content in standard definition and not in the highest quality. Another issue that rose was since a huge number of people were trying to stream content at the same time, the platform reached capacity and could not be availed by everyone. However, to resolve this, Netflix made people drop their contact information and gave them the chance to avail the offer in the upcoming days.

