Where Is Filthy Rich Filmed? Check Out The Locations Of This American Comedy Drama Series

Filthy Rich 2020 is a drama series that revolves around a super-rich family who made a massive amount of money through a Christian TV network. Later in the story, when the founder dies, a few of his heirs appear to inherit his wealth and empire. Soon after, the current family of the founder named Eugene tries to get rid of the three illegitimate children by paying them but it doesn't work. It is later revealed that the founder named three different women in his will and the children are from those different women. While Eugene’s wife Margaret has the ability to run his empire, she is not sure about whom to trust in the family. The cast of the show includes Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Melia Kreiling, Corey Cott, Aaron Lazar, to name a few. The show was filmed at various locations in Louisiana. Take a look at Filthy Rich filming locations.

Where is Filthy Rich filmed?

The Felicity Plantation, Louisiana

Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, the Felicity Plantation is one of the most prominent locations used during the filming of Filthy Rich. The grand home of the Monreauxes was located in the plantation area.

St. Joseph Plantation

Another location used for the filming of Filthy Rich is the St. Joseph Plantation. Felicity Plantation is the sister plantation of St. Joseph Plantation. It is located in the town of Vacherie, St. James Parish of Louisiana, which is also the location for the Felicity Plantation.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is the major Filthy Rich filming location as glimpses of New Orleans can often be seen in the show. Many scenes were shot at prominent locations in New Orleans. The locations include The Central Business District, the Bayou and the French Quarter. The Bayou is one of the most beautiful historic buildings in the city and is visible in quite a few scenes of the show. Even the skyscrapers of The Central Business District can be seen in the background of a few scenes.

Image Source- Snips from Filthy Rich Trailer on Youtube

