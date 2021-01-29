Christain Bale's Birthday: Take This Quiz & Find Out How Well Do You Know The Dark Knight

Christain Bale's birthday is today on 30th January, which means that the American Psycho actor has turned all of 47 years old. The actor has carved out a place for himself by essaying characters that are diametrically different from each other throughout the course of his career. It is a thing of common sense that a fascinating person such as Christian Bale himself will have some fascinating things to share about himself, which is what Christain Bale's Quiz is based on. Read on to see the quiz which talks about Christain Bale's Movies and Christain Bale's Trivia and find out how updated are you about him right here.

Christian Bale's quiz:

1) What were the respective occupations of Christian Bale's father and mother?

a) Architect and Telemarketer

b) Commercial Pilot and Circus Performer

c) Archeologist and Telemarketer

d) Both of them were actors

2) What was the year in which he made his acting debut?

a) 1993

b) 1989

c) 1996

d) 1982

3) Who was Christian Bale's first-ever co-star?

a) Hugh Jackman

b) Morgan Freeman

c) Brad Pitt

d) Rowan Atkinson

4) In what year did Christian Bale make his film debut?

a) 1982

b) 1987

c) 1986

d) 1989

5) Who played matchmaker for Christian Bale and his wife Sandra ‘Sibi’ Blazic?

a) Drew Barrymore

b) Winona Ryder

c) Sandra Bullock

d) Anne Hathway

6) In which James Cameron film did he nearly play the lead character?

a) Titanic

b) Avatar

c) Aliens

d) The Terminator

7) At one point, Bale nearly lost his role in "American Psycho" to another actor. Who was it?

a) Joaquin Phoenix

b) Bret Eastern Ellis

c) Leonardo DiCaprio

d) Willem Dafoe

8) What was the diet that Bale followed in order to play his character in The Machinist?

a) One can of tuna a day and one apple

b) One slice of salmon a day and some avocados

c) A spoonful of caviar with a handful of grapes

d) Black Coffee and bread crumbs

9) Christian Bale and Heath Ledger worked on a film just before The Dark Knight. What was its name?

a) 10 Things I Hate About You

b) The Prestige

c) I'm Not There

d) Brokeback Mountain

10) Christian Bale supports multiple environmental groups. From the list below, which is one of them?

a) Greenpeace

b) World Wildlife Fund

c) Sea Shepherd

d) All Of The Above

11) Before Bale played Batman, his sister played a character in one of the Batman movies herself. What was the name of that movie?

a) Batman And Robin

b) Death Of Batman

c) Batman Returns

d) Batman Forever

12) What do the members of the Christian Bale fandom refer to themselves as?

a) Christianians

b) Baloholics

c) Baleheads

d) They don't have a term for themselves as such

13) Christian Bale once berated a crew member while filming for Terminator: Salvation. A band made a song about it. What is the name of that song?

a) Bale Of Fire

b) The True American Psycho

c) The Dark Bale Rises

d) Bale-Out

14) How many films have Bale and Adam McKay worked on together?

a) 1

b) 3

c) 4

d) 2

15) What is that one thing that Christian Bale dislikes about his job?

a) Changing his physicality

b) Doing interviews

c) Waking up in the morning for work

d) The night before the release of his film

Answers: 1-b, 2-d, 3-d, 4-a, 5-b, 6-a, 7-c, 8-a, 9-c, 10-d, 11-b, 12-c, 13-d, 14-d, 15-b

