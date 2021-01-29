Where Was Romance In The Air Filmed? All About The Cindy Busby And Torrance Coombs Starrer

Romance in the Air is a romantic movie produced under the banner Silver Peak Productions and is helmed by Brian Brough. The film stars Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs, Sashleigha Brady and David Cleveland Brown in the leading roles. Romance in the Air follows the story of Eden, who returns to Lake Tahoe where she used to spend her summers growing up and reunites with her childhood friend Riley. Meeting her friend makes her realise that her future can be directed to happiness, which has been missing in her life. The story of the movie is written by Brittany Wiscombe. Actors Al Lampkin and Tim Flynn also play important roles in the movie. Read on to know more about where was Romance in the Air filmed?

Where was Romance in the Air filmed?

Romance in the Air filming location includes major areas of Lake Tahoe and Utah, as reported on Afterbuzztv. The lead actor of the film Coombs stated the same mentioning that they filmed in Park City location of Utah as well as Lake Tahoe. He added that it was the first time that he had paddle boarded in his life. He also said that while he had been in the hot air balloon many times earlier, it was the first time that he had been navigating it himself.

Lake Tahoe

Utah

Filming of Romance in the air was also done in the Park City area of Utah, as reported by the lead actor. He also posted many pics from his behind the scenes while he was in Utah filming the romantic drama. Check out some pics that he posted.

The lead actors Cindy Busby and Torrance Coombs have featured in many movies before they starred in this one together. Cindy Busby is a Canadian actor who kickstarted her acting career with theatre and crossed into television and films. She was seen as Norman Bethune in the television series Bethune. The actor later featured in many memorable roles like the lead antagonist in the film Picture This, alongside Ashley Tisdale, Shenae Grimes, and Kevin Pollak. She also appeared in many tv shows like The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, The L.A. Complex, and The Secret Circle.

On the other hand, Torrance Coombs who plays the role of Riley is a Canadian-American actor, famous for his roles as Thomas Culpepper in Tudors and as Sebastian "Bash" de Poitiers in Reign. The actor kickstarted his career with the 2008 CBC comedy series jPod, he was also seen in the television series Battlestar Galactica, and Royally Ever After, to name a few.

