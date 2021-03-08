Where Is 'Fort Dobbs' Filmed? Know All The Shooting Locations Of The Movie Here

Fort Dobbs is a 1958 film directed by Gordon Douglas. The movie stars Clint Walker, Virginia Mayo, Brian Keith, Richard Eyer and Russ Conway in prominent roles. The screenplay for the movie was based on the story written by George W. George and Burt Kennedy. It received a lukewarm response at the box office. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man who is accused of killing people. He escapes the mob somehow by exchanging his coat with a dead man. He then goes on to prove his innocence by saving the lives of a woman and also saves a town from the attack of Comanche. Several scenes in the movie left the audience wondering, where is Fort Dobbs filmed?

Where is Fort Dobbs filmed?

According to a report by IMDB, Fort Dobbs is mainly filmed in Utah in the United States. The Duck Creek, Aspen Mirror Lake, Paria and Cave Lakes Canyon are some of the prominent filming locations of this movie.

Duck Creek, Utah, USA

This village in Utah is one of the main filming locations of Fort Dobbs. The place is known for its natural beauty. It is a scenic riverfront to offer as well. Navajo Lake and Dixie National Forest are some of the important tourist spots.

Aspen Mirror Lake, Utah, USA

This lake is located in Duck Creek Village. It is one of the important filming locations of Fort Dobbs. This lake is home to ducks as well. Fishing is one of the main activities done here. Other movies like Drums Along the Mohawk and Bugles in the Afternoon have been filmed here as well.

Paria, Utah

This town in Utah is also one of the important Fort Dobbs filming locations. It is a ghost town meaning nobody resides here. Other popular movies like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Mackenna's Gold and The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing have been filmed here as well.

Cave Lakes Canyon, Utah

This is one of the important of Fort Dobbs filming locations. It is one of the major tourist attractions as well. It provides various adventure sports and also spectacular scenic beauty to offer.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer of Fort Dobbs

