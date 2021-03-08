Critics' Choice Award 2021 Best Moments: Alan Kim Tears Up, Jason Sudeikis Thanks Ex-wife

The 26th Annual Critics' Choice Award 2021 season happened virtually this year because of the pandemic. The show was hosted by Taye Diggs who fortunately didn't see as many difficulties as Golden Globes 2021 did. However, there were some technical difficulties like Daniel Kaluuya finding himself to be on mute while giving his acceptance speech for winning the Best Supporting Actor award but there were several memorable moments from the event.

Critics' Choice Award 2021 Best Moments

Minari's star, Alan Kim sheds happy tears on the virtual event

Alan Kim, who played the role of David in Minari, was so overwhelmed when he won the award for Best Young Actor, that he started shedding happy tears during his acceptance speech. He couldn't believe that he won the award and sweetly thanked his agents and all the members of the crew of Minari for this opportunity. He even added that he looks forward to being in another movie soon.

OMG WHY IS ALAN KIM THE CUTEST KID EVER???? CRYING DURING HIS SPEECH!!! I WANT TO GIVE HIM A HUG!!! #Minari #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/kdWz5ZOuq6 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 8, 2021

Jason Sudeikis thanks his ex-wife Olivia Wilde for Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso's star Jason Sudeikis won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in A Comedy Series. The actor much like the Golden Globes gave a long speech and even thanked his ex-wife and children. He said that the initial idea of the show was given by Olivia Wilde so he is really thankful for that.

jason sudeikis is now a two times critics choice awards winner pic.twitter.com/yA6cZ7wjQb — best of jason sudeikis (@bestofsudeikis) March 8, 2021

Chadwick Boseman's wife gets emotional while accepting awards on his behalf

Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward gets all emotional while accepting the award on the behalf of her husband. The actor won the award for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Taylor during her acceptance speech even highlighted that Chadwick Boseman would have boldly talked about the importance of Black voices and telling the story of people of color if he would have been alive. She even added that the seeds of goodness her husband planted will definitely grow into forests someday.

Taylor Simone Leward Accepts Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumus Critics Choice Awards: “He Deserves This” https://t.co/sZsu6DVUCZ pic.twitter.com/JOm9G9lUEe — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) March 8, 2021

Seth Meyers gets video bombed by his parents

Seth Meyers who won the Critics Choice Award for the best talk show for his show Late Night With Seth Meyers much like Mark Ruffalo was photobombed by his family at home was also photobombed by his parents. The parents of Seth Mayers can be heard giggling while he gave his acceptance speech. The talk show host even joked that his parents are gunning for their own streaming series.

Cute acceptance speech for best talk show Critics Choice Award by Seth Meyers (and his parents) — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 8, 2021

Image Credits: @bestofsudeikis/ @nextBestpicture Twitter

