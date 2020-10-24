Where Is 'Halloween Town' Filmed? Know About Disney's Four-part Film Series

Popular Disney film Halloween Town, which first debuted in 1998, inspired three sequels. The first instalment of the Halloween Town series featured Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown and Judith. The other three sequels of the series are Halloween Town II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), and Return to Halloweentown (2006). Apart from the performance of the star cast and the story, the locations of the film have also grabbed the attention of the audience. Here is everything you need to know about the filming location of Halloween Town.

Where is Halloween Town filmed?

Halloween Town was filmed in St. Helens, Oregon. It is said that every year the town celebrates the season by hosting "the Spirit of Halloween Town Festival" from mid-September to October 31. The festival includes classic fall activities like corn mazes and pony rides. Another interesting trivia about one of the filming locations of the film is that Grandma Aggie's house is actually a bed and breakfast overlooking St. Helens. According to a report of Insider, the quaint bed and breakfast is called Nob Hill Riverview.

Meanwhile, Halloween Town filming location also includes Scappoose, Oregon. The film series has shot brief sequences at Scappoose. Adding more to the location trivia of Halloween Town, the first instalment of Twilight, released in 2008, is also shot extensively at St. Helens. Other popular films that are shot at different St. Helens locations are Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, Things I Never Told You, and To My Daughter with Love, among many others.

Filming of Halloween Town

Interestingly, if you were a fan of Disney Channel's sports-fantasy film The Luck of the Irish, which released in 2001, then you might have noticed a few similarities in Halloweentown High (2004). Both movies filmed scenes at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Utah. Coming to the filming of Halloween Town, the classic autumnal film was actually made in the middle of July. Director Duwayne Dunham told MTV News in a 2015 interview that the actors would often walk around set with part of their costumes off when they weren't filming a scene "because it was the dead of summer" and very hot.

