Where Was 'The Healer' Filmed? Here's Everything To Know About Its Shooting Locations

The Healer is a romantic drama flick that revolves around a young man named Alec. He stays with one of his uncles before realising his mysterious powers that heals people. As the word spreads, a teenage girl suffering from terminal cancer shows up in his way. The Healer is a faith-based movie. Helmed by Paco Arango, the 2017 romantic movie received a mixed response from critics and viewers. The Healer shooting location perfectly matches with the emotional themes without accentuating the drama. Here’s everything you need to know about The Healer filming locations.

Where was The Healer filmed?

According to reports, Paco Arango learned about Nova Scotia’s promising tax breaks and decided to visit the place before he began filming The Healer. The filmmaker fell in love with the splendid architecture of the location. Reportedly, he believed that Nova Scotia is the perfect filming spot for movies that involve magical tales. Moreover, some reports suggest that the director filmed The Healer in Nova Scotia to donate some of his profits to a children’s foundation in Spain.

The Healer filming locations

The Healer was filmed in three major locations of Nova Scotia including Lunenburg, Chester, and Halifax. As per reports, the principal photography of the romantic flick was initiated on June 8, 2015, in Lunenburg after which the production moved onto Aspotogan. Additionally, in an interview, producer of The Healer, Enrique Posner also claimed that June and July were chosen for the filming period for making it eligible for the tax break and allowing the makers to shoot some of the most beautiful locations of the region before its tourist season. Moreover, it helped the makers of the film to avoid restrictions on the traffic of the region.

Even before The Healer’s premiere on Netflix, Nova Scotia’s official page for tourist information centre confirmed the information about the whole movie being shot in Lunenburg. Moreover, The Healer’s official Instagram page is brimming with picturesque photos of the locations in Nova Scotia. Take a look at some of them.

About The Healer

The Healer stars Jonathan Pryce, Oliver Jackson Cohen, and Jorge Garcia in pivotal roles. Released in 2017, it did not work well at the box office. However, the romantic drama movie was recently launched on Netflix. Since then, viewers have been praising the film’s plot and scenic views from its locations.

