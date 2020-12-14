Where Is 'Hang 'Em High' Filmed? All About Clint Eastwood Starrer

Hang 'Em High is one of the classics western films of the 60s. The movie released in 1968 and was directed by Ted Post. It starred Clint Eastwood in the role of the main protagonist portraying as Jed Cooper. The movie was written by Leonard Freeman and Mel Goldberg. The film also stars Inger Stevens, Ed Begley, and Pat Hingle in the lead roles. Read on to know 'Where is Hang em High filmed?'

Where is Hang 'Em High filmed?

Hang 'Em High filming location includes main locations in New Mexico, some locations from Arizona, and other locations in California, according to IMDb. Out of which the locations White Sands National Monument, Las Cruces, Rio Grande River and Dona Ana locations belong to New Mexico region, while Quartzsite, Trigo Mountains, La Posa Plain, Tinajas Atlas mountains, Kofa National wildlife refuge locations fall in Arizona location of USA.

White Sands National Monument, New Mexico, USA

White Sands National Park is located in the south of New Mexico and preserves the world's largest gypsum dune field.

Las Cruces, New Mexico, USA

Rio Grande River, New Mexico, USA

Quartzsite, Arizona, USA

Dona Ana, New Mexico, USA

Trigo Mountains, Arizona, USA

The Trigo Mountains are located in La Paz County, Arizona. They border the Colorado River on the east as well.

La Posa Plain, Arizona, USA

The La Posa Plain is a plain region in western Arizona. The location is near the Colorado River.

Tinajas Altas Mountains, Arizona, USA

Kofa National Wildlife Refuge, Arizona, USA

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios is located at 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California, USA. According to IMDb, filming of Hang em High occurred at the MGM studios in California USA as well. Many iconic movies have been filmed at the renowned MGM studios.

Actor Hingle plays the role of the judge Issac Parker in the film. Hang em High also talks about the dangers of serving as a U.S. Marshal during that period. In the movie, Fort Grant is shown as the place from where district judge operates, the setting of Fort Grant actually mirrors the factual Fort Smith in Arkansas where Judge Parker's court was originally located.

