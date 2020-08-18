'Lovecraft Country' Filming Locations And Major Set Pieces Used In The Show; Details Here

Lovecraft Country is a newly released drama horror television series that recently premiered on HBO on August 16, 2020. The show is based on Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name and was developed by Misha Green. Lovecraft Country is loosely inspired by HP Lovecraft's horror fantasy novels.

The show tells the story of a Young Black American during the Jim Crow Era, who is looking for his missing father in a town that is believed to be HP Lovecraft's inspiration for his books. Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors play the lead roles in the show. Here are all the major filming locations used in the making of Lovecraft Country's HBO show.

Lovecraft Country Filming location

Lovecraft Country deals with two horror themes at the same time. First, the family group has to deal with a Lovecraftian monster that threatens a small town. And second, they also have to deal with the horrors of the Jim Crow Era where Black Americans were segregated and illtreated by White America.

According to CBS Chicago, Lovecraft Country is mostly filmed around Chicago, Illinois. Filming for the show began in July of 2018 and Chicago Cinespace Film Studios was one of the major set locations used for several scenes. Another prominent location used in the making of the show includes White Pines State Park in Mount Morris, Illinois. Blackhall Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and Macon, Georgia were also major filming locations for Lovecraft Country.

The Pilsen neighbourhood was remodelled as 1950s Chicago for the making of the show. Illinois villages of Elburn and Woodstock were used as major set locations for prominent places in the show like Simmonsville Diner and Nanny’s Bakery. The final episodes of Lovecraft Country were filmed in Georgia and Atlanta.

Lovecraft Country plot summary

Lovecraft Country is set in the Jim Crow Era and tells the story of Atticus Freeman, a young black man looking for his missing father. Atticus Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) enlists the help of his friend Letitia "Leti" Lewis (played by Jurnee Smollett), and his uncle (played by Courtney B. Vance) in his quest to find his father. During their journey, the protagonists find themselves in a mysterious town that is plagued by racism and an unseen mysterious monster.

