Where Is 'Love, Take Two' Filmed? Know Details About The Fictional Town Of Pineville

Directed by Allan Harmon, Love, Take Two is a romantic flick released by Hallmark. The plot of the film is set in the fictional town of Pineville, where lead characters of the film attend college. The scenic beauty of the film compliments well with the romantic plot of the film and provides a unique resemblance to the story.

The town’s quaint and picture-perfect sights help keep viewers hooked to the film’s imagery. Love, Take Two boasts picturesque greenery and serene landscape which has left many fans curious about the actual shooting location of the film. Considering the fact that the plot of the film is fiction, many wonder about the scenic backdrop of the film. Here, we have listed down everything that you need to know about Love, Take Two’s filming location.

Where is Love, Take Two filmed?

Hallmark’s films generally tend to create worlds that appear real to the viewers. Now, even if a setting is based on a real location, it doesn’t always have to be filmed at the same place. With Hallmark’s Love, Take Two, the entire small town of Pineville is fiction. However, the actual spot where the makers shot this romantic piece was Squamish, BC located in Canada, as per IMDb.

The actors of the film had continuously updated fans about the film’s location online on social media. The sights shown in the film are extremely breath-taking and Squamish is a majestic place located just north of Vancouver. The entire location is surrounded by famous mountains and hills including bike trails, Stawamus Chief.

Even the lead actor of the film, Heather Hemmens spoke about her morning commute of the film’s sets on Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, “1st day on my new movie 🙏🏽 Been working for 10 years and this is a milestone for me to lead a film. So grateful and having THE BEST TIME. I can’t wait for you to see it! Xo”. Take a look at it here:

'Love, Take Two' plot

The plot of the film depicts the life of a reality TV showrunner, who heads to her small college town in order to shoot her latest show. Lily’s path soon crosses with a high-school ex-boyfriend, Scott. Even though Scott is about to get married to another, but their chemistry brings them together.

