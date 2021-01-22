Where Is 'Love To The Rescue' Filmed? Know Where This Classic Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Love To The Rescue is a classic Hallmark movie which released in 2019. The movie was directed by Steven R Monroe. The movie's cast includes Michael Rady, Nikki DeLoach, Michaela Russell, Max Ivutin and Sarah Montana among others. The movie made the audiences wonder where is Love To The Rescue filmed? Read ahead to know more about the shooting locations of this film.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Ft. The Chopra-Jonas Family

Also read | 'Breakfast With The Champions!': Vivek Oberoi Meets The Indian Team After Historic Win

Filming location of Love To The Rescue

According to a report by Heavy.com, Love To The Rescue filming location is Savannah which is located in Georgis. Surprisingly, the entire film is shot at a single location. Read on to know other details of the film.

Savannah, Georgia

Most Hallmark movies are known to be filmed in Canada. But Love At The Rescue is an exception. This movie was entirely shot in Savannah in Georgia. This city is separated from South Carolina by the Savannah River. The city is also popularly known for its cobblestone squares. Forsyth Park in the city is one of the most attractive tourist spots in the city. The statute of Gothic-Revival Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist is located in the centre of this. It is a popular landmark in the city.

The plot of the movie

The movie tells the story of two single parents, Kate and Eric, who want to adopt a dog for their children. They both come to the foster home where dogs are up for adoption. But they both want the same dog for their children. Neither is ready to budge or agreeing to let the other have the dog. Both Kate and Eric agree to co-foster the dog. Kate is a free-spirited woman while eric is a status-conscious person. How they both come to a common ground and co-foster the dog is something one will have to watch the movie for.

Nikki DeLoach played the character of Kate. She also starred in Truly Madly Sweetly which is a popular Hallmark movie. Michael Rady portrayed the character of Eric. He starred in Christmas at Pemberley Manor which is a classic Hallmark romantic movie. The dog in the movie is a real-life rescue dog whose real name is Bruce.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release In Cinema Halls On November 5, 2021?

Also read | Film Industry Delegation Meet Prakash Javadekar, Sunny Deol; Receive Assurance For Help

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.