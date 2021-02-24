Where Is Mara Wilson Now? A Look At The Actor's Career After She Retired

Mara Wilson came into the spotlight recently after her article on Britney Spear's censorship went viral. She was a famous child actor and quit her bright acting career to focus on her family and studies. Read on to find out where is Mara Wilson now.

Where is Mara Wilson now?

Also Read: When Hollywood Star Mathew McConaughey Auditioned For 'Titanic': Watch

Mara Wilson is 33 years old and works as a writer for various publications and shows. Wilson retired from her acting career in 2000 after a string of successful films. Since retiring from acting, she has gone on to write the Play 'Sheeple'. The play went on to be produced for the New York International Fringe Festival in 2013.

Wilson has also written a memoir called 'Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame in 2016 about her career as a child actor and her experiences in the industry. Mara Wilson also has a recurring role of the highly popular podcast 'Welcome to the Night Vale' where she plays the role of 'The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home'. She has also served as a voice actor for the hit Netflix show, BoJack Horseman.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Loves To Drive, Fan Says 'Take Me With You'

Mara Wilson Net Worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, in 2021 Mara Wilson today has a total net worth of around $500,000. Most of her net worth has been accumulated doing acting and writing gigs. Her main source of income in present times is through her work as a writer on various TV shows.

Mara Wilson's Article

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished To Young Rock Review; Check Top10 Hollywood Posts This Week

Mara Wilson published an opinion piece in the New York Times on Tuesday, February 22 where she reflects on her childhood and talks about Britney's ongoing conservatorship. In the article, Mara says that although she and Britney had very different backgrounds, she couldn't help but relate with her on some level. Mara notes that even though she never played any controversial roles and retired as a child actor, the still managed to sexualise her make her the centre of attention when she didn't want to be in the spotlight. Mara also wrote that her parents made sure she never followed own the 'dark path' that other child actors often succumbed to. She lived a pleasantly normal life in her childhood, attended public school, shared rooms with her siblings which helped instil a sense of humility and normalcy in her.

DISCLAIMER - The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Dr Charles S. Lee Reveals Which Hollywood Celebrities Have Gone Under The Knife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.