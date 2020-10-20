Where Is Pulimurugan Filmed? Know Where The Mohanlal Starrer Was Shot

Pulimurugan had a good run at the box office and Mohanlal-starrer opened up with new opportunities across the world. The film movie created history by becoming the first-ever Malayalam film to enter Rs 100 crore from the worldwide ticket sales within a month of its initial release. The film is appreciated for several achievements from its box office collection to the fact that Mohanlal did almost all the stunts himself. The place of the film's shooting also suddenly came to the limelight. Here's everything you need to know about shooting location of Pulimurugan.

Where is Pulimurugan filmed?

According to Filmapia, Pulimurugan's house was a set constructed on Mamalakandam Rocks, which falls between the Pooyamkutty River. One of the famous song, Kaadaniyum Kalchilambe, was shot at Pookamkutty River, Kerala. Another song, Manathe Marikurumbe which depicts Murugan with his little brother at his home was shot in the surroundings of Puliyu place of Pooyamkutty.

Moreover, another song named Kaadaniyum Kalchilambe featuring Murugan and his wife was shot at the Peendimedu waterfalls in the Pooyamkutty Forest in Ernakulam. The titular track, Muruga Muruga song was shot at Malayatoor Reserve Forests in Kerala. This is the same place where the final fighting in the movie was filmed. Besides this, the scenes with a tiger were shot at locations in Bangkok, though depicted at the Kerala forests.

About the film Pulimurugan

The plot of the film revolves around Murugan (played by Mohanlal) who lives in a village which is vulnerable to man-eating tigers. The place often results in human-wildlife conflict. However, Murugan protects the village from the tigers. Besides this, more dangerous were the people who coax Murugan into the transport of drugs and imprison his brother, which eventually brings out the Pulimurugan side of Murugan.

The cast of the film Pulimurugan

Mohanlal as "Puli" Murugan

Kamalini Mukherjee as Myna, Murugan's wife

Jagapati Babu as Daddy Girija

Lal as Balaraman, Murugan's uncle

Vinu Mohan as Manikuttan, Murugan's brother

Bala as Shiva, Manikuttan's friend

Noby Marcose as Benny, Manikuttan's friend

Suraj Venjaramoodu as Poongayi Sasi

Siddique as ACP Iype Zachariah

Kishore as R. Krishna "R. K" Kumar, forest ranger

Namitha as Julie

Nandhu as Divakaran, forest guard

Makarand Deshpande as Ramayya, Dacoit and marijuana dealer

M. R. Gopakumar as Kadutha, village chief and Vaidyar

Sethu Lakshmi as Bhavanithalla, Balaraman's mother-in-law

Hareesh Peradi as Mesthiri, Girija's right-hand man

