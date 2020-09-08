'Enola Holmes' Gets Rave Early Reviews, Millie Bobby Brown Showered With Praises

Enola Holmes is an upcoming movie on Netflix based on the life of the fictional character Enola Holmes. She is the sister of the world's famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The movie stars Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Enola's elder brother, Mycroft Holmes. Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter, who is popular for her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movies, will feature in the role of Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Sherlock, Mycroft, and Enola.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill starrer Enola Holmes critics review

The critics have shared the early reviews for the movie Enola Holmes recently. The film which is going to be released on Netflix on September 23 this year is already gaining positive reviews by the critics from various media portals. Rotten Tomatoes itself has given the movie a score of 87 per cent in the Tomatometer.

Forbes' critic called the movie so good that it has the potential of "spawning a next movie franchise in Netflix". Many websites have shared elaborate early reviews for the movie Enola Holmes but they do come with spoilers! Here are some reviews that the critics from around the world shared on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Millie Bobby Brown Rocks as Sherlock’s Kid Sister in Clever Netflix Original. Quoting - Brown's acting style recalls the effusive spontaneity Keira Knightley brought to "Sense and Sensibility," shattering the straitlaced propriety of so many Jane Austen adaptations before it". - Variety

"It successfully imagines a place for its heroine in Holmes' world, then convinces young viewers that Enola needn't be constrained by that world's borders"- Hollywood Reporter

"Phew. The prevailing emotion on watching Millie Bobby Brown play Sherlock Holmes's teenage sister in this jaunty adaptation of Nancy Springer's novels is relief" - Times UK

Enola Holmes release date and where to watch it?

The upcoming Netflix movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne. The movie is set to release on Netflix on September 23, 2020. Besides Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes will also feature Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, and Susie Wokoma in prominent supporting roles. The film will be based on a novel written by Nancy Springer. Enola Holmes is an original character created by Nancy and is not a part of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's works. The Enola Holmes movie follows the story of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, who runs away from home to start her own investigation agency after she finds out that her brothers are planning to send her to a finishing school.

