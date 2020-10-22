Where Is Out Of The Furnace Filmed? Read Here To Know More About The Movie

The 2013 film Out of the Furnace is an action, crime, drama film helmed by Scott Cooper. The film starred Christian Bale, Casey Affleck, Zoe Saldana and Dendrie Taylor in lead roles. The film revolves around Rodney Baze, who disappears mysteriously, and the police do not follow up quickly enough. His elder brother, Russell, takes matters into his hands to seek justice for his younger brother. Talking about the film, here’s a look at where is Out of The Furnace filmed?

According to IMDb, the film Out of the Furnace, was extensively shot in Pennsylvania, USA. The film was shot in Pennsylvania and various other locations around Pennsylvania such as Braddock, Beaver Falls, 1304 Kirkpatrick Avenue, 600 Anderson Street, Burgettstown, Pittsburgh, Clinton. The film was also filmed in Moundsville, West Virginia, USA.

It is also said that on April 13, 2012, main shooting began in the metropolitan area of Pittsburgh, and wrapped on June 1, 2012. Much of the shooting took place in Braddock and further shooting took place in nearby North Braddock, Imperial, Rankin, and Swissvale. Prison scenes were shot in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle, at Moundsville's former State Penitentiary.

Filming also took place in rural Beaver County, including the Creek State Park and Koppel Mill. The Carrie Furnace, an abandoned blast furnace near Braddock, was the site for the finale of the film that was liked by many who watched the film. A tattoo of Braddock's ZIP code, 15104, was worn on Christian Bale's neck as a tribute to Mayor John Fetterman of the area, who had the same design on his arm.

About the film’s storyline

In the economically struggling Rust Belt, Russell and his younger brother Rodney live and have always dreamed of fleeing and seeking better lives. But his brother becomes entangled with one of the most brutal and ruthless crime rings in the Northeast when a cruel twist of fate lands Russell in a prison - a mistake that will cost him everything. Russell must choose between his own liberty once he is released, or sacrifice it all to seek justice for his brother.

