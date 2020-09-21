'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Filming Location And Other Details Listed Here

The 2016 film, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm is a romantic drama helmed by Kristoffer Tabori. The film starred Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas and Shirley Jones in the lead role. The movie revolves around a young woman who receives a letter from her deceased grandma asking her to hand-deliver a man to her grandma's childhood home in Maine. She starts a journey of exploration of her grandma, herself, and quality of life.

According to IMDb, the Irresistible Blueberry Farm has been filmed in Canada including Gibsons, British Columbia and Vancouver. The film began its filming date from July 24, 2016, to August 14, 2016. The Canadian cities took the place of Beacon, Maine, where the plot in the book took place.

The Little, Brown and Company took to their social media handle back in 2016 to share pictures of the behind-the-scenes moments. Pictures of the entire cast and crew being busy with their job were shared in the post. Take a look at a few pictures from the sets below.

Mary Simses, who wrote a book on which the film is based, revealed on her website what it was like to be on the set while the film was filming. One venue, she said, was a "very yellow home" in Brackendale owned by Susan Porter. Some of the scenes were shot in the attic, which was always packed.

One location was Molly's Reach at 647 Gibson School Road, IMDb stated. Simses said another venue was a B&B called The Victory Inn, where Ellen lived. Most of the filming was in Gibson, a coastal town where one had to ride a ferry to reach the destination. In a discussion shared on the Sunshine Coast Facebook page, one audience asked why the Sunshine Coast is so much a stand-in for New England in Hallmark movies. Sunshine Coast noted that it was likely to look like a small town marina.

More about the film

The film also starred Shirley Jones, Rebecca Staab, Kavan Smith, Sarah-Jane Redmond, Shannon Chan-Kent in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Axelrod-Ett Productions and penned by Mary Simses (novel) and Melissa Salmons. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs.

