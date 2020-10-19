Where Is 'Card Sharks' Taped? Know More About The Filming Location Of The Show

The Card Sharks is a family game that stars Jim Perry, Janice Baker and Gene Wood in main roles. Jim Perry hosts the show and players are asked questions about how 100 people answered a question from the survey and then played a card game where they tried to guess whether the next card in a series drawn from a deck would be higher or lower. Talking about the show, here’s a look at the filming locations of the Card Sharks.

The different versions of 'Card Sharks' have been filmed in multiple studios, including NBC Studios in Burbank, CBS Television City, Hollywood, and Tribune Studios, Hollywood, according to reports from The Cinemaholic. For the most recent version, 'Card Sharks' returned to filming at CBS Television City, Hollywood, California, where it also filmed the episodes from 1986 to 1989. CBS Television City, also known as Television City, is located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, on the corner of Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles. The studio is owned by Hackman Capital Partners who also owns Culver Studios.

The property currently has eight independent houses and studios and is the location for filming television programmes, in particular live shows. It used to be the Gilmore Stadium and the oil field. Keeping in mind the current state of the pandemic, producer Fremantle has developed strict health and safety protocols.

About the original show

Chester Feldman produced the original Card Sharks for Mark Goodson-Bill Todman Productions. It aired on NBC from 1978-1981, featuring Jim Perry. CBS followed with a revival from 1986 to 1989, hosted by Bob Eubanks, which was supplemented by another version in syndication with Bill Rafferty. Gene Wood was the announcer for all three of the shows.

In a head-to-head elimination game, Card Sharks features two players who face off with the goal of one player making it to the grand prize-winning deck. If the chances are worth the risk of losing it all and making it to the big game, each contestant has to decide. Ultimately, in the goal of hitting the top for a chance to take home a big cash prize, players can either take their won cash and leave or continue betting.

