Where Is 'Over The Moon' Set? Details About The Setting Of The Animated Film

Over the Moon is an animated film which released recently on Netflix and has been creating a buzz on social media as fans of the film have been praising it. The film has a reference to Chang’E, a Chinese Goddess and the film is set around that theme. A lot of fans have been wondering where was the animated movie set and which country did the characters in the film belong to. Here is more information regarding the same.

Where is Over the Moon set?

Over The Moon is set in China. The movie revolves around Fei Fei who believes in the existence of the Chinese Goddess of Moon Chang’E. As seen in the film, the characters in the film also have Chinese names and they also celebrate the Chinese festival.

The plot of the film

Over The Moon is a story about a young girl, Fei Fei who travel in space to meet the goddess of the moon. She wants to prove to her family that Chang’E exists and that she lives on the moon, like her late mother had told her in her childhood. Fei Fei is able to launch into space by a rocket she creates after studying about it, however, the rocket fails to reach the moon.

Cast of Over The Moon

Bryce Taylor Hall has done the voice over as young Fei Fei and Cathy Ang has done the voice over for young Fei Fei.

Robert G Chiu has lent his voice for Chin. Chin is the stepbrother of Fei Fei and goes with her to the moon.

Actor Phillipa Soo has lent her voice to Chang’e character in the film.

Other important characters

Ken Jeong as Gobi

John ho as Ba Ba, Fei Fei’s father

Ruthie Ann Miles as Ma Ma, Fei Fei’s late mother.

Margaret Cho as Auntie Ling, one of Fei Fei's aunts

Sandra Oh as Mrs Zhong, Ba Ba's new fiancée and Fei Fei's stepmother

Kimiko Glenn as Auntie Mei, one of Fei Fei's aunts

Over The Moon is an animated film that released recently on Netflix and has created a buzz on social media. The film is directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

