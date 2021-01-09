'Pieces Of A Woman' Ending Explained: What Do The Final Moments Of Kirby's Film Mean?

Pieces Of A Woman ending has become a major talking point amongst those who have seen the Shia LeBeouf and Vanessa Kirby-starrer on Netflix. Pieces Of A Woman end can see the director of the feature presentation, Kornél Mundruczó, wrapping up a story of grief and unsurmountable trauma that can get the better of a woman post a pregnancy loss in a seemingly satisfying way. This article will see the ending of Pieces Of A Woman explained. The film, which is front lined by the Transformers star and the actor who gained fame and recognition after starring in The Crown, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Warning: This article has major spoilers of the film Pieces Of A Woman. Proceed only if you have seen the film or the knowledge of spoilers is immaterial to you.

Pieces Of A Woman ending explained:

The film, after the first thirty minutes that is widely considered as an uncomfortable watch, is a collection of bitter-sweet moments, with the scale tipping towards the bitter side of things, and symbolism. The final sequences, involving Kirby's character and a tree, is also one such example. The constant growth of the apple tree signifies the constant growth of Kirby's character, who can be seen with an infant during her final moments in the film, which indicates that she has stepped into a new life and is now experiencing what motherhood feels like, a sensation that was denied to her throughout the runtime of the film. One can also speculate that perhaps, Martha (the name of Kirby's character in the film) opted for adoption, given the experience that she had at the beginning of the film. However, details regarding her relationship status have been left to the imagination of the viewers as Martha and the child, in their final scene, are only seen with each other. It is established very early on in the film that LeBeouf's Sean has become an estranged partner as he retreated in order to spend time with himself while he processes and grieves the tragedy.

The message that the director is trying to convey through the ending of the film is that it is important to keep growing, irrespective of what one may face in life. Another message that is being communicated is that there are more than one ways that one can get what they desire, and it doesn't have to be through traditional routes. The runtime of the film is a little over two hours.

