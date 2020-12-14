Where Is Ray Ray Mcelrathbey Now? All About Real-life Protagonist Of Disney+ 'Safety'

The Disney+ film titled Safety focuses on the life of Ray McElrathbey. The movie is all about finding solace in your sport, staying close to family, finding family in the people you stay with, and getting on with life apart from all these severe challenges. Ray Ray McElrathbey is also credited as one of the writers of the film alongside Nick Santora. The viewers of the film Safety who liked the sports documentary often ask 'Where is Ray Ray Mcelrathbey now' and 'What is Ray Ray Mcelrathbey's age?'

Where is Mcelrathbey now? Is Ray Ray Mcelrathbey married?

The movie Safety showcased Ray's life when he was at the South Carolina university after his mother Tonya fell prey to drug addiction, and he has to take custody of his young brother Fahmarr and become his guardian. According to HITC, Ray Ray McElrathbey currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia and lives with his family and children. In an interview with Post and Courier website in 2016, he stated that he lived in Atlanta, plus his Instagram post that he had recently shared this year in March also showed Atlanta as his home location. According to heightzone, Ray's age is currently 34 and there are not many details known about Ray's wife. Regarding Ray's football career, his career ended in 2010 at Mars Hill University, as stated by Greenville Online. Ray Ray McElrathbey is also on Instagram and had recently shared the poster of the Disney+ movie Safety, which is based on his story. He shared a post quoting “This can’t be life!”

Safety is an American sport biographical film that premiered on the OTT platform Disney Plus on December 11. The story of the movie is based on the story of Ray McElrathbey. Actor Jay Reeves would be seen playing the lead role in the biographical-sports drama flick. The movie is directed by Reginald Hudlin and is produced by Mark Ciardi. The film is written by Randy McKinnon and Nick Santora. The cast of Safety 2020 movie which features Jay Reeves as the protagonist Ray McElrathbey, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr McElrathbey, Corinne Foxx as Kaycee, Luke Tennie as Solomon, Matthew Glave as Coach Tommy Bowden, Hunter Sansone as Daniel, Alex A.J. Gardner as Drew, Amanda Warren as Tonya McElrathbey, and James Badge Dale as Coach Simmons.

