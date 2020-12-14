Bhargavi Chirmule's 81-yr-old Uncle Sells Calendars To Earn Living, Actor Asks For Help

The lockdown has been difficult for a lot of people. Many people lost their livelihoods and found it difficult to earn money in such difficult times. To overcome these situations, several people started small businesses to provide for their family and earn some money. Marathi TV and film actor Bhargavi Chirmule’s uncle have also faced similar difficulties during the lockdown. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post about her uncle is now selling calendars on the streets. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Bhargavi Chirmule's 81-year-old uncle sells calendars on road to earn a living

Actor Bhargavi Chirmule shared a picture of her uncle selling calendars and food items on the street and talked about them in a heartfelt long caption. In the caption of the post, Bhargavi Chirmule said that her uncle has been facing financial difficulties during the pandemic and have been selling incense sticks and calendars on the streets of Pune.

She urged the people living in Pune to help them in any way possible. Bhargavi Chirmule's family is helping them in every way possible but the uncle has refused to take the help because of his self-reliant nature, she added in the caption of the post. Here is a look at Bhargavi Chirmule's Instagram post.

Bhargavi Chirmule's Instagram

At the beginning of the caption, Bhargavi Chirmule introduced her 81-year-old uncle and said that he is still determined and have been making efforts to earn even in the difficult times. She shared that he lives with his 65-year-old deaf and mute sister and was selling food items before lockdown by going to banks and on a table in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth. But during the pandemic, the banks have not allowed him to come and sell their due to the COVID-19 health scare even though he is ready to do it.

She added that he is currently selling incense sticks and calendars along with the food items on the streets. Bhargavi Chirmule's family has urged the people to start the year with a good deed by buying the calendars from her uncle and helping them. She even urged the users to spread the word among their friends and family. The post was originally shared by actor Chaitali Lokesh Gupte.

Image Credits: Bhargavi Chirmule and Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte Instagram

