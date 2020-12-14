Divya Bhatnagar's Brother Dev Shares Heart-wrenching Note Seeking Justice For The Actor

Actor Divya Bhatnagar's death on December 7, 2020, left the TV industry in shock. Her brother Dev Bhatnagar recently took to Instagram and penned poetry for the actor, sharing a glimpse of the time they spent together. Other TV actors have been voicing support to Dev Bhatnagar, who has started a fight for justice for his sister. There have been claims that put suspicion on Divya's husband Gagan Gabru, who has been alleged for domestic violence on Divya. Here is the post from Dev Bhatnagar's official Instagram handle, which demands justice for Divya Bhatnagar.

Dev Bhatnagar's Instagram Post

After Divya Bhatnagar's death on December 7, a prayer service was arranged after the last rites. On December 13, Dev Bhatnagar shared a poem he penned for his beloved sister. He started the poem recounting the tales of childhood where the sister would get annoyed and then how the brother would make it up to her and make her laugh. Through the emotional lines added to the poem, Dev expressed the inability to reach out to the sister who is now "in a better place". Even then, he expresses his wish to make her happy, wherever she is, and make her smile. He added the hashtags '#justicefordivyabhatnagar', '#siblings' and '#lifeline' to add emphasis on how close he was to his sister, and how devasting the turn of events had been for him.

Reactions to Dev's Poem

Fans and followers of Divya Bhatnagar shared support on Dev's post by adding the hashtag '#justicefordivyabhatnagar' to their comments with support and prayers for the late actor. According to one of the fans, the picture shared by Dev Bhatnagar was suggestive of the fact that they were indeed the "best sister-brother" pair. They also expressed that they "missed Divya di" by saying that they were following up with Dev's posts and are very "disturbed" and "saddened" by the death of the actor. One of the fans asked Dev to have faith on God and await justice, praying that things would soon turn out to be in the favour of justice.

Divya Bhatnagar's case is getting recognized and supported by fans and celebrities alike. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has voiced strong support out in Divya's favour. The actor's efforts are appreciated and backed up by another TV star Kamya Shalabh Dang, indicating the industry's unity behind the cause.

