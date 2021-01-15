Where Is 'Sandlot' Filmed? Shooting Locations Details Of The 1993 Sports-comedy

The Sandlot is an American sports comedy film that released in 1993. The film is co-written, directed, and narrated by David Mickey Evans. The film casts Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary, and James Earl Jones. The story revolves around a young boy who moves into a new neighbourhood. He decides to join the local baseball team during the summer of 1962. He experiences a series of adventures that he never imagined along with his new friends. IMDb rates The Sandlot as 7.8 out of 10. Where is Sandlot filmed? Read ahead to know more about The Sandlot filming location.

Where is Sandlot filmed?

The film was mainly shot in Midvale, Salt Lake City, and Ogden, Utah. The movie is also set in the San Fernando Valley. Some scenes set in the protagonist, Smalls’ house were filmed in Salt Lake City. The filming location for Ham Porter’s house is located on 2005 Bryan Avenue S.

The scene in which the kids buy new baseballs was filmed in Midvale in Vincent Drug. Few scenes were shot in Glenrose Drive. The filming of the swimming pool scenes was done in Valley Vista Park Community Pool on 1691 Gramercy Avenue in Ogden. N. Cornell St. and W 8th N was made use to shoot the Little League field scenes.

Filming was also done at the Boys Club of America Auditorium in Salt Lake City and Riverside Park in Rose Park. Some scenes were filmed on State Street in American Fork. The picnic scene from the film was shot at Liberty Park. Some pool scenes were filmed at the Lorin Farr Community Pool in Ogden. Filming took place in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles too.

More about the film -

The Sandlot grossed 34 million worldwide and became a cult film. The Sandlot 2 is a direct-to-DVD sequel to The Sandlot. This film was released in 2005. The film was released with a whole new cast along with James Earl Jones who was the recurring member. In 2007, The Sandlot: Heading Home was released. It was the second direct-to-video sequel to The Sandlot.

(Filming location source: The Cinemaholic)

