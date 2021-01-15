AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location: Know The Locations Of Kitt, Ysane And Cynewulf

AC Valhalla isn't only the top Assassin Creed Game, it is likewise a truly outstanding Action-RPG game as well. The acquaintance of the game with the nextgen consoles has likewise been a generally refreshing move. AC Valhalla permits the players to escape into a world loaded up with Norse Folklore, energizing and risky experiences, stunning characters as companions or adversaries, and an excursion each Viking aches for. Players want to know more about AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location.

AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location

When the players reach Lunden, they will come across a side quest. This side quest will task the players to bring a band of three musicians back together. The musicians that the players need to reunite are Cynewulf, Kitt, and Ysane. Out of the 3, Cynewulf Lunden Location is the most difficult to find. Check out the Cynewulf Lunden Location and other musicians locations below:

Cynewulf – Hint: Imprisoned

Cynewulf is imprisoned in a fort in North Lunden, the players need to infiltrate this fort and free the prisoners, Cynewulf is imprisoned in one of the two large cages at the fort.

Kitt – Hint: Seen near the church

Kitt can found playing the lute outside St Paul’s Cathedral

Ysane – Hint: playing venues in Lundenwic

Ysane can be found playing music towards the northwest of St Paul’s Cathedral

AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location

AC Valhalla is a massive game with a staggering 233 mysteries in total. 14 of these are Sciropescire mysteries. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Here are all the AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location:

Lamb Chops World Event: In the north part of the region along the river

Paolo’s Dream World Event: Towards the west of the lake

Ove the Scarred Flyting: In Quatford

Beast of the hills Legendary Animal: Underground area west of Uriconium

Offering Alter: West of the beast of Hills location

Standing Stones: Can be found at Mycel Fold

The Puppeteer World Event: Found in Wenlocan Abbey

Bewitched World Event: Towards the Southeast of Wesberie

Otta, The Son of Slugga World Event: Towards the west of Lyftmere’s Pond

Miracle World Event: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Cairn: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Fly Agaric: Found at the Southwest of Dudmastun Lake

King of the Hill World Event: Towards the Southwest of Dhustone Quarry

