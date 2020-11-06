Where Is Small Town Christmas Filmed? Read To Know Where This Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Small Town Christmas is a classic Hallmark Christmas romantic movie which released in 2018. The film stars Ashley Newborough, Kristoffer Polaha, Debs Howard, Bailey Skodje and Preston Vanderslice. The movie was loved by the audiences because of the stellar performances put up by the cast. Viewers of the movie wanted to know the filming locations of the film. If one wants to know about Small Town Christmas's filming location, here are all the details.

Here the details of Small Town Christmas filming location

Where is Small Town Christmas filmed?

According to IMDB, Small Town Christmas was filmed in Burnaby, Canada and Beave USA.

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Some of the parts of Small Town Christmas are filed in Burnaby which is located in British Columbia in Canada. It is one of the most picturesque of Small Town Christmas filming location. The Haunting Of Bly Manor, The Haunting Of The Hill House, Supernatural and Fear The Walking Dead have been shot here as well. It is one of the most visited tourist places in Canada.

Beaver, Pennsylvania, USA

Some scenes of the movie Small Town Christmas are filmed in Beaver which is located in Pennsylvania in the United States. It is one of the beautiful Small Town Christmas filming location. Movies like I Am Number Four, Out Of The Furnace, Wonder Boys and Adventureland have been shot in Beaver. Beaver is located at the joining of the Beaver and Ohio Rivers.

Small Town Christmas plot-

The plot of the movie revolves around a woman called Nell who comes to the town called Springdale as a part of her book tour. Springdale is the hometown of Emmett. Emmett is the man whom she had stood up on a dinner date a couple of years ago. They were both junior copy editors for a publishing company in New York. Emmett also did not contact her again until they met in his hometown. Emmett’s anecdotes from Springdale had inspired her to write the book that she is touring for.

Ashley Newborough also starred in Missing, Privileged and Mistresses. You May Now Kill the Bride was also one of her famous television movies. Kristoffer Polaha starred in North Shore and Life Unexpected. He will next be seen in the Wonder Woman 1984.

