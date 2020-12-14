Where Is 'Snow White And The Huntsman' Filmed? Read To Know About The Shoot Locations

Snow White and the Huntsman released back in 2012 and belongs to the fantasy genre. The film was directed by the first-time director Rupert Sanders and had an ensemble cast including Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Bob Hoskins, Chris Hemsworth among others.

The narrative of the film revolves around Snow White, who grows up imprisoned by her evil stepmother, Queen Ravenna, a powerful sorceress. After Snow White escapes into the forest, Ravenna tells Eric, the Huntsman, that she will bring back his dead wife if he captures Snow White. Read on to know about Snow White and the Huntsman filming location.

Where is Snow White and the Huntsman filmed?

According to a report by Atlas of Wonders, the 2012 fantasy film was majorly shot in the UK, and the second part of the movie was also filmed there. The Bourne Woods, on the outskirts of London, has been used as a location for the filming of the movie, and many films, television series, as well as music videos, have also been shot there.

The movie was also shot at Blea Tarn, boasting all the colours of the Lake District. While the majority of the shooting locations were in Britain, some of the scenes were shot in Scotland as well. The Isle of Sky was used as a location for its beautiful hills and mountains. The scenes that showed the dark forest were filmed in Burnham Beeches and in Buckinghamshire.

The beach scenes were predominantly filmed in Pembrokeshire, on the Marloes Sands beach near the village of Marloes. Though the beach was not closed to the public during filming, as filming progressed, certain parts were advised to be off-limits. A computer-generated castle was set on nearby Gateholm island.

The film's location manager Bill Darby stated that Marloes Sands came top of the list due to its dramatic jagged rock formations, as they stand proud out of the sand at low tide. He added that getting to the beach was the biggest challenge. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park maintains 500 meters of footpaths for everyday use, but this wasn’t enough for the amount of crew, equipment, and props that the production needed to get onto the sand. To access the beach, the crew had to build 150 feet of access ramps for 150 horses and the shooting equipment.

