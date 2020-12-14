Where Was 'The Mess You Leave Behind' Filmed? See The Stunning Locations Here

Netflix has kept the audience engaged through its variety of series and movies. The streaming service giant has released a new Spanish series The Mess You Leave Behind for their viewers around the world. The mystery thriller is created by Carlos Montero and is full of interesting twists and turns.

As the series dropped for the viewers on December 11, 2020, a lot of people were in awe of the picturesque filming locations of The Mess You Leave Behind on Netflix. Several people have been wondering about The Mess You Leave Behind shooting locations and have been searching for where was The Mess You Leave Behind filmed. Here is a look at The Mess You Leave Behind filming locations.

Where was The Mess You Leave Behind filmed?

The Mess You Leave Behind is primarily set in and around the town of Novartis. The viewers also get to see in the first season of the series that the lead cast attend Novariz High School. One of the lead characters Raquel starts working there. However, one might be surprised to know that the town of Novariz does not exist in the real world and is only a work of fiction. According to a report by hitc.com, The Mess You Leave Behind filming locations are spread across the Galicia region located in northwest Spain. The series has been shot at various locations in the region.

Some of The Mess You Leave Behind shooting locations are the towns of Ourense, Cambre, Oleiros, A Coruña, Celanova and Ribadavia. The series contains some of the most scenic locations from these towns and around. One of the most scenic filming locations in The Mess You Leave Behind is at the Sil Canyon. It is a gorge in Spain’s Galicia. Here is a look at some of The Mess You Leave Behind shooting locations.

The Mess You Leave Behind on Netflix

The Mess You Leave Behind released last Friday and has been received well by the audience all over the world. The show is originally titled in Spanish as El desorden que dejas. It is based on the novel by the same name by Carlos Montero. The plot of the series revolves around a young literature teacher Raquel who decides to give her husband a second chance and is about to start work at a new school. Their lives take an interesting turn when she finds a sinister note left in her bag. The Mess You Leave Behind review has been mostly positive. Here is a look at the trailer of this eight-episode series.

Image Credits: eldesordenquedejas_ Instagram

