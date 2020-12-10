Where Was 'Grown Ups' Filmed? Details About The Filming Locations

The 2010 movie Grown Ups remains one of the notable comedy movies by Adam Sandler. The film was helmed by Dennis Dugan and written by Adam Sandler and Fred Wolf. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello and Maya Rudolph in key roles.

The plot of Grown Ups movie revolves around five lifelong friends. They had won their middle school basketball championship in 1978. The friends reunite after three decades on the 4th of July weekend when they learn about the sudden death of their basketball coach.

The movie was an instant hit and there was mixed Grown Ups movie review by the critics. Even after 10 years of its release a lot of people are still curious about the picturesque Grown Ups filming locations and have been wondering where was Grown Ups filmed? For all the people who are curious to know about the Grown Ups shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Grown Ups filmed?

According to IMDb, the filming of Grown Ups has been done entirely in the USA. The entire production of Grown Ups was done in four months from May 2009 to August 2009. Several scenes have been shot in Essex. Woodmans of Essex on 121 Main Street has also featured as Grown Ups filming locations.

The house on the lake in the movie is actually 99 Centennial Grove Rd in Essex. A major part of Grown Ups movie features a beautiful lake. According to a report by lakehomes.com, the filming of lake scenes was done at Chebacco Lake in Massachusetts. It is a 209-acre reservoir which is also known as Great Pond. The report also added that it is owned by the state of Massachusetts but is open to the public for recreational use.

Grown Ups shooting locations

The Grown Ups filming locations also consisted of various locations in Massachusetts. The funeral scene in the movie is shot at Pilgrim Congregational Church on 15 Common Street, Southborough, Massachusetts. Other Grown Ups shooting locations in Massachusetts include Marblehead, East Wareham, Boston among others.

Grown Ups cast

One of the interesting things about the cast is that it featured an almost entire cast of Saturday Night Live from the early ’90s together on screen. It is headed up by Adam Sandler. Rock, Schneider, Sandler and Spade have been the cast members in the 1990-91 season with supporting cast members Colin Quinn, Rudolph, Tim Meadows and Norm Macdonald have also been a part of SNL cast.

