Where Is 'The Burbs' Filmed? Location And Other Interesting Details Of The Film

The Burbs is an American black comedy film that stars Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern and Carrie Fisher in the lead roles. The film was released in the year 1989 and was directed by Joe Dante and penned by Dana Olsen, who also made an appearance in the film. The story follows the suburban lifestyle and pokes fun at their environment and eccentric dwellers. Ever wondered where is The Burbs filmed? Then read ahead to know The Burbs filming location and other interesting trivia of the film.

Where is The Burbs filmed?

According to fast-rewind.com, filming of The Burbs' Mayfield Place, the street in the movie, was shot at the Universal Studios Lot located in Los Angeles, California. The neighbourhood is called Colonial Street and the houses are moved in and out and around to create the desired look of a street. As per the reports, some modifications had to be made to put in the circle drive at the end of the street. The Klopek's house in the film had to be wheeled in.

The report also suggested that the same location was used for Desperate Housewives. The houses also featured in several well-known films and television shows such as The Munsters, Dragnet and Murder She Wrote. The same location was also used in Back To The Future Pt 2 and Casper: A Spirited Beginning.

Other trivia of The Burbs

According to IMDb, the film was shot in sequence and filmed during the writer's strike of 1988. Writer Dana Olsen made a cameo appearance in the film but he was prohibited from contributing anything to the script while on set. According to the report, when the movie was being filmed, Corey Feldman and Michael Jackson were close friends. His famed Chimpanzee Bubbles was a frequent guest on the sets and had to be confined to Feldman's trailer during the filming.

The cast of the film included Tom Hanks as Ray Peterson, Bruce Dern as Lt. Mark Rumsfield, Carrie Fisher as Carol Peterson and Rick Ducommun as Art Weingartner. The rest of the cast featured Corey Feldman as Ricky Butler, Wendy Schaal as Bonnie Rumsfield. Other cast members included Henry Gibson, Brother Theodore, Courtney Gains and many others.

Image Credits: Still from The Burbs trailer

