Brick In The Wall Cold War Evidence: Know All The Location Details Of This Evidence

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in 2020 by the developers Treyarch and Raven Software and publishers Activision. It comes under the game genre of the first-person shooter video game. Cold War is also the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series and overall it is the seventeenth instalment in the Call of Duty series. Continue reading to know all about the COD Cold War brick in the wall evidence.

Brick in the Wall Cold War Evidence

Follow the steps below to find the Brick in the wall evidence:

There will be a short intro, and then you will get control of Bell on the train.

You need to get up and follow Adler towards the car in the back.

After you reach the end of the final car, just open the door and jump out, and this way you will arrive in the tunnels with a clear goal.

There will be one more incoming train down the tracks, so you gotta duck into the side area on the right side to avoid it.

Now head left and hop over the partition to join Adler.

Keep following him along the tracks till you reach the next platform on the left.

Hop up to join Adler, then crouch and approach the soldier on the right from behind. Take him as a human shield and walk towards the double doors, which the other soldier went through.

Open the door, then plant an active grenade on your human shield and shove him into the room. He’ll detonate, killing the others and completing the Catastrophic challenge.

Once all the enemy troops are dead, pick up one of their weapons, switch back to the silenced pistol, and follow Adler up the stairs on the left.

You’ll soon reach a ladder, so head up and open the grate to reach ground-level. You and Adler will be stopped by the police.

The interaction will go south quickly, so pull out your silenced pistol and shoot the officer on the left, then drag their bodies over into the shadowy culvert and follow Adler into the building on the left.

Head up the stairs and take a left, then head up another flight of stairs and exit onto the roof.

Crouch and avoid the spotlight as you make your way up the stairs on the right,

Now hop up the ledge and follow Adler to the edge of the rooftop, below the neon sign.

Once you’re in position, take out your camera (default: Right on the D-PAD) and look down at the street.

Pan left and you’ll see a mustachioed man with a briefcase with a flashlight being shone on his face by a checkpoint guard.

Take a picture, then follow the man’s path until he enters the bar on the right.

Put your camera away and follow Adler down the ladder to reach a landing, then head right and climb down another ladder to reach a door. Follow Adler through the door and down the stairs to reach the street.

