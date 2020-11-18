Where Was 'Holiday For Heroes' Filmed? Take A Look At The Shooting Locations

Holiday for Heroes was one of the most notable TV movies that released in 2019. This movie was a tribute for Veterans Day from Hallmark Movies. The movie was well known for its portrayal of the life of those who are on the frontline protecting their countries as brave soldiers.

Also read: Mohanlal Says Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Is 'a Great Loss To The World Of Cinema'

The movie tells the story of the love between a soldier, Matt Evans, and Audrey Brown. The couple has been exchanging their love through letters for a year while an unexpected incident threatens their love. The story shows how they met and how they successfully help soldiers to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. The Holiday for Heroes review was positive. It struck a chord among the masses and received praises from those who watched the movie. Another aspect that was liked by viewers was the Holiday for Heroes shooting locations. Take a look at where the movie was filmed.

Where was Holiday for Heroes filmed?

According to Norwichbulletin.com and several other portals, the movie was filmed in Connecticut. Hallmark usually shoots all of their movies in Canada. But they chose Connecticut for this movie. The shooting was completed in New London County in Connecticut while Synthetic Cinema actively participated in the shooting.

The other Holiday for Heroes filming locations included Stonington, Norwich, Mystic, Colchester, New London, East Lyme, Rutherford and nearby locations.

Also read: From 'Chachi 420' To 'Thenali': Kamal Haasan Movies That Were Inspired By Foreign Films

Some iconic locations like the Camp Niantic in East Lyme, Harkness Memorial State Park, Mitchell College’s red barn, Noah’s Restaurant and Norwich City Hall were featured prominently throughout the movie. All of these Holiday for Heroes filming locations were decorated and transformed to give off the festive vibe to suit the theme of the movie. The Mitchell College’s Red Barn, which often serves as the main premise for the movie, was decorated with garlands, wreaths, and Christmas trees to recreate the Holiday season.

On the other hand, the Norwich City hall was decorated with artificial snow to give off the Christmas vibe. The viewers also get to see a glimpse of AJ’s Café in the movie as a vibrant and lively cafe.

Also read: Nithya Menen's Films Where She Played A Rebellious Woman And Followed Her Ambitions

Additionally, the 1803 palatial home of the Gavner Family is also featured prominently. The mystic state park featured as the beautifully decorated Christmas park with artificial snow, red ribbons, wreaths and lights to offer the ideal backdrop for the characters. The channel had also uploaded some BTS glimpses of the locations. Take a look-

Also read: Explore Dhanush's Romantic Side With 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini', '3' & Other Tamil Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.