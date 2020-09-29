'The Convenient Groom' Filming Location And Other Details Listed Here

The 2016 television film, The Convenient Groom is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by David Winning. The film starred Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe and Karen Holness in lead roles. The film revolves around a young celebrity marriage counsellor who finds herself left at the altar of her own widely publicised wedding and, in order to save the day, accepts an offer from her contractor to step in as a groom and marry her. Talking about the film, here’s a look at the filming locations of The Convenient Groom.

According to IMDb, the filming of The Convenient Groom has been shot in The Prestige Hotel that is located at the Sooke, British Columbia, Canada. Apart from Sooke, the film was also shot at several other locations including, the Deep Cove Yacht Club at North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.





More about the shooting details

According to sooke.ca, the actors Vanessa Marcil and David Sutcliffe started shooting for 'The Convenient Groom' at the Prestige Hotel in Sooke on Monday, May 2, 2016. Production Manager Darren Robson revealed in a statement that the filming continued from, May 3 to Thursday, May 5 from 8:30 am. to 8:30 pm at the hotel.

About the plot of the film

Dr Kate Lawrence, a celebrity relationship specialist and a professor of psychology, plans to publicly announce her engagement to Bryan, a charming and perfectly polished businessman. As Kate prepares to share the news, Bryan surprises her by breaking up with her and calling off her wedding. Wanting to save her from embarrassment and protect her public image, Kate's childhood friend Lucas Wright comes in and pretends to be Kate's fiancé.

About the lead actors

Vanessa Marcil is an American actor best known for her TV roles as Brenda Barrett in General Hospital, Gina Kincaid in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Sam Marquez in Las Vegas. David Sutcliffe, on the other hand, is a Canadian actor, best known for playing Christopher Hayden, Rory Gilmore's father, and Lorelai Gilmore's on-and-off boyfriend at the Gilmore Girls CW Show. He played a lead role in Cracked as Detective Aidan Black.

