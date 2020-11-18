Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Aamna Sharif Groove To 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' At Diwali Party

Aamir Ali took to his Instagram handle on November 17 and shared an interesting video from his Diwali celebration. The video featured him, Mouni Roy, Amit Kapoor and Aamna Sharif. He wrote, “Ek Baar jo jaye… #filmy #fun #dance #crazy #friends @aamnasharifofficial @imouniroy @imamitkapoor” (sic) with hugging face emoticons.

Aamir Ali, Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif groove to Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din

Television actor Aamir Ali celebrated Diwali this year with his industry friends. He dropped a sneak-peek video of the fun he had. The party was hosted by Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Aamna Sharif. He also shared pictures from the fun-filled party. In the video clip, the actors are seen grooving to the beats of Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actors evidently danced like no one’s watching. Aamna and Mouni are spotted dancing on a sofa while the two boys Aamir and Amit danced like crazy on the floor.

In another recent post, Aamir shared a picture from the party. He posed to the camera standing with two beautiful divas Aamna and Mouni. He captioned the picture, “Watt a fun fun evening. @aamnasharifofficial @imamitkapoor @imouniroy @arjunbijlani @karishmatanna @dr.jewelgamadia @anusoru @nehaswamibijlani. #fun #festive”. He further gave credits to this stylist Parimal J Rohit and Chinta Gupta.

Aamir looked stylish in all black ethnic outfit while Aamna looked gorgeous as she sported light pink lehenga. Mouni wore white-coloured lehenga slaying her traditional look with a smile. Arjun Bijlani, Aamna and Neha dropped red hearts in the comments while their fans showered love. Furthermore, Aamir was also seen grooving to the song Fevicol Se with Naagin fame Karishma Tanna.

Aamir Ali is popular for his roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kuchh Is Tara, Nach Baliye 3, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Power Couple and Sarojini. He appeared in movies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Anjaan and Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai. He is married to actor Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Image Source: Aamir Ali Instagram

