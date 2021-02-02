Where To Watch 'John And The Hole'? Here's Where You Can Watch This New Thriller Film

John and the Hole is a coming-of-age thriller that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival 2021 a few days ago. Critics and audiences have given polarising reviews for this film. Some viewers absolutely loved this film, while other viewers hated it. To find out where to watch John and the Hole, read further ahead.

Where to Watch John and the Hole?

Also Read: If You Loved Watching Netflix's 'The Dig', Here's What You Must Watch Next

John (played by child actor Charlie Shotwell) lives with his family in a large house in the woods. John is a very coddled teenager and has never been disciplined by his parents. He does what he wants with no consequences. The only parental pressure he has is when his parents force him to play tennis, as a hobby. At the beginning of the film, John discovers an abandoned bunker. This becomes important later on in the film.

One day when John finds his family asleep, he drugs them into unconsciousness, drags their bodies out into the words and locks them inside the bunker. He is shown to be a psychopathic kid with no feelings of empathy to guide his actions. Things just get stranger and stranger from there. He drops down food for his family once in a while and enjoys his freedom, lying to other people that his family is out of town.

Also Read: From 'WandaVision' Episode 4 To 'Master': Top Movies And Episodes Released This Week

He invites one of his friends over and the film takes a dark turn here. In trying to play a weird psychopathic game, John and his friend try to drown each other as a joke. John almost ends up killing his friend in this 'game'. It's a very strange film that one needs to see to truly experience.

Also Read: Netflix's February 2021 Lineup: List Of All New Movies & TV Shows

The film John and the Hole was released quite recently and it's not very easily available to watch as of yet. Eventually, TV channels and streaming services will pick up the rights for this film for their respective platforms. However, there are still a few sources where you can watch John and the hole full movie. You can catch this film in select theatres where it's releasing. You can also watch this film if you're registered for the Sundance film festival. Other than that, it will be available on DVD soon.

Also Read: If You Loved Jim Carrey's 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind', Watch These Films Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.