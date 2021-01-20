Where To Watch 'As The Gods Will' In India? The Official Adaptation Of Japanese Manga

As the Gods Will is a 2014 Japanese supernatural horror film based on the manga series of the same name. The film follows the story of Shun Takahata, who spends most of his time playing violent video games. What if one day all the video games come to life? His rather boring life takes an unusual twist when a classic toy is found in his classroom, as alive as ever and proclaiming to play lethal games with his classmates. With no knowledge of who's behind the games, their only option is to fight death.

As the Gods Will earned $1.5 million dollars in its first week and became an instant fan-favourite. The 2014 film is said to be ahead of its time and has won many accolades ever since.

Where to watch As the Gods Will?

As the Gods Will is available for streaming on Netflix in many regions of the world. Unfortunately, Netflix India doesn't have the rights to the movie yet. Fans of As the Gods Will from the United States and the British Isles can watch the movie on the Funimation app. Indian audience can do As the Gods Will streaming on the Vudu app, which is available in Google Play Store and App Store. You can also watch the movie on sites like KissAsian and Binged.

What to expect from As the Gods Will?

If you're a fan of anime and manga, this film will come under your top 10. If you're a fan of violent games though, you might reconsider playing that for some time after watching this flick. The movie includes the horror live-action versions of Japanese games like the Daruma doll, Maneki Neko, Kokeshi and Kick the Can.

The movie stars a number of popular faces like Sota Fukashi, Hirona Yamazaki and Mio Yuki. It has a loyal fanbase, earning its name as a Japanese cult classic over the years. As for the critics, the movie opened to mixed reviews and has a 6.4 rating on IMDb. It was appreciated for Kaori Otagaki's special effects and animation.

