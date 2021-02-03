Where To Watch Silence And Darkness? Know All Details Here

Silence and Darkness is a mystery thriller film released in November 2020. It follows the story of two differently-abled sisters, Anna and Beth who live with their father in a secluded house in a small town. If you want to find out where to watch Silence and Darkness, continue reading.

Where to Watch Silence and Darkness?

The film is pretty recent and hasn't been picked by any streaming service that we know of. According to Rotten Tomatoes, you buy or rent Silence and Darkness for streaming through Fandango Now, Amazon or Apple TV. This is the official Rotten Tomatoes synopsis for this film on their website. - "Blind and deaf sisters, Anna and Beth, live happily in a secluded small town with Father. However, when a neighbour stops by, Anna and Beth begin to realize their loving father's mental health has been deteriorating their entire lives."

This is the debut film of the director Barak Barkan and he imbues this film with enough grit and tension to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Throughout the film, he literally creates an atmosphere of Silence and Darkness, deserving of the name. There is always a sense that something sinister is happening in the background that the girls are not aware of. The film runs for an engrossing 81 minutes.

The two sisters are Beth (played by Joan Glackin) who is deaf and Anna(played by Mina Walker) who is blind. Because of their physical limitations, they are severely interdependent on each other to get through every day. At the beginning of the film, the audience is shown their dependency on each through various scenes; cooking, cleaning, communicating through sign language. The only other member in the family is their father (played by Jordan Lage) who is a doctor.

As the film progresses the audience quickly comes to realise that their father is not a normal person. His behaviour hints towards an evil personality and he even drugs his daughters to keep them asleep. There's also mention of how the girls' mother had died giving birth to Beth under shady circumstances. At this point, it's clear their father is going to end up the villain of the story.

