Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood: Check Out The Before Release Gameplay Trailer

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming action RPG which is developed by Cyanide and published by Nacon. The game is based on the tabletop RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse which is published by White Wolf Publishing. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Check out Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood trailer and more.
Also read | Pokemon Go Noivern: How To Catch Noivern? A Clear, Step By Step Guide
Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood release date
Also read | Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Gaia Edition
The players who preorder Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion Of Gaia Edition will get all the following content:
- The full game
- The exclusive Cahal The Exiled One outfit
- Dark fur for the Werewolf and Wolf
- An Auspice of Ahroun emblem embroidered on the outfit
- 3 outfits for Cahal
- 4 exclusive furs for the Wolf and Werewolf
- A nature spirit to help you in combat
- A unique finishing move
Werewolf the Apocalypse Earthblood Game
- A RUTHLESS STRUGGLE TO SAVE MOTHER EARTH
- Gaia - Mother Earth - is dying. Ravaged by mankind’s endless hunger, she is losing the struggle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. Made manifest in the corporation Endron, the servants of the Wyrm stand poised to feast on the corpse of nature herself.
- The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm, is controlling the world through its subsidiaries.
- A QUEST FOR REDEMPTION
- A former protector of Gaia, born under a full moon, and proud werewolf Warrior of the Fianna Tribe. However, after losing control of his devastating rage, Cahal chose a life of exile. Years later, while searching for his missing daughter. Cahal discovers that his old pack is in danger, and he must come to its aid.
- ONE HERO, THREE FORMS
- Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the half-wolf Crinos can unleash its inhuman Rage to tear enemies apart.
Also read | Pokemon Go Charizard: How To Catch Charizard? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Pokemon Go Klefki: How To Catch Klefki? A Clear, Step By Step Guide