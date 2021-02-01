Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood: Check Out The Before Release Gameplay Trailer

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming action RPG which is developed by Cyanide and published by Nacon. The game is based on the tabletop RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse which is published by White Wolf Publishing. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Check out Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood trailer and more.

Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood release date

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Gaia Edition

The players who preorder Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion Of Gaia Edition will get all the following content:

The full game

The exclusive Cahal The Exiled One outfit

Dark fur for the Werewolf and Wolf

An Auspice of Ahroun emblem embroidered on the outfit

3 outfits for Cahal

4 exclusive furs for the Wolf and Werewolf

A nature spirit to help you in combat

A unique finishing move

Werewolf the Apocalypse Earthblood Game

A RUTHLESS STRUGGLE TO SAVE MOTHER EARTH Gaia - Mother Earth - is dying. Ravaged by mankind’s endless hunger, she is losing the struggle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. Made manifest in the corporation Endron, the servants of the Wyrm stand poised to feast on the corpse of nature herself. The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm, is controlling the world through its subsidiaries.

A QUEST FOR REDEMPTION A former protector of Gaia, born under a full moon, and proud werewolf Warrior of the Fianna Tribe. However, after losing control of his devastating rage, Cahal chose a life of exile. Years later, while searching for his missing daughter. Cahal discovers that his old pack is in danger, and he must come to its aid.

ONE HERO, THREE FORMS Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the half-wolf Crinos can unleash its inhuman Rage to tear enemies apart.



