Netflix's February 2021 Lineup: List Of All New Movies & TV Shows

The streaming giant Netflix always lines up binge-worthy content for fans of all genres - thrillers, drama, or romance. Netflix's February 2021 has some amazing movies for us be it the much-awaited Malcolm and Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya or the old-classic Inception. Upcoming Netflix releases have some amazing content but it may probably be a tricky choice for one as to what to watch on Netflix. Some Feb 2021 releases also cover the theme of romance so probably this time Netflix might save you on Valentine's day. Read below to check all the Feb 2021 releases of Netflix.
Netflix's February 2021- Upcoming Netflix releases
February 1
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura (2005)
February 2
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
- Black Beach
- Firefly Lane
February 5
- Malcolm & Marie
- Hache: Season 2
- Little Big Women
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
February 6
February 8
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs (2016)
February 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
- The World We Make (2019)
February 11
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
February 12
- Buried by the Bernards
- Nadiya Bakes
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Xico's Journey
February 13
February 15
February 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- Good Girls: Season 3
February 17
- Behind Her Eyes
- Hello, Me!
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
February 18
February 19
- I Care A Lot
- Tribes of Europa
February 20
February 21
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks
- Pelé
February 24
- Canine Intervention
- Ginny & Georgia
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
February 26
- Bigfoot Family
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave
- Crazy About Her
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
