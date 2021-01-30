Last Updated:

Netflix's February 2021 Lineup: List Of All New Movies & TV Shows

A truckload of new movies and TV shows are lined up for Netflix's February 2021 calendar. Read on to find out what's coming to Netflix in February 2021.

The streaming giant Netflix always lines up binge-worthy content for fans of all genres - thrillers, drama, or romance. Netflix's February 2021 has some amazing movies for us be it the much-awaited Malcolm and Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya or the old-classic Inception. Upcoming Netflix releases have some amazing content but it may probably be a tricky choice for one as to what to watch on Netflix. Some Feb 2021 releases also cover the theme of romance so probably this time Netflix might save you on Valentine's day. Read below to check all the Feb 2021 releases of Netflix. 

Netflix's February 2021- Upcoming Netflix releases

February 1 

  • The Bank Job (2008)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Love Daily: Season 1
  • My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
  • National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Rocks (2019)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • The Unsetting: Season 1
  • Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
  • Zathura (2005)

February 2

  • Kid Cosmic
  • Mighty Express: Season 2
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
  • Black Beach
  • Firefly Lane

February 5

  • Malcolm & Marie
  • Hache: Season 2
  • Little Big Women
  • Space Sweepers
  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
  • Invisible City
  • The Last Paradiso

February 6

  • The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

  • iCarly: Seasons 1-2
  • War Dogs (2016)

February 10

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
  • The World We Make (2019)

February 11

  • Capitani
  • Layla Majnun
  • Middle of Nowhere (2012)
  • Red Dot
  • Squared Love

February 12

  • Buried by the Bernards
  • Nadiya Bakes
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever
  • Xico's Journey

February 13

  • Monsoon (2019)

February 15

  • The Crew

February 16

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
  • Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

  • Behind Her Eyes
  • Hello, Me!
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

February 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19

  • I Care A Lot 
  • Tribes of Europa

February 20

  • Classmates Minus 

February 21

  • The Conjuring (2013)
  • The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks
  • Pelé

February 24

  • Canine Intervention
  • Ginny & Georgia
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

  • Geez & Ann
  • High-Rise Invasion

February 26

  • Bigfoot Family
  • Captain Fantastic (2016)
  • Caught by a Wave
  • Crazy About Her
  • No Escape (2015)
  • Our Idiot Brother (2011)

