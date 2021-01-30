Netflix's February 2021 Lineup: List Of All New Movies & TV Shows

The streaming giant Netflix always lines up binge-worthy content for fans of all genres - thrillers, drama, or romance. Netflix's February 2021 has some amazing movies for us be it the much-awaited Malcolm and Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya or the old-classic Inception. Upcoming Netflix releases have some amazing content but it may probably be a tricky choice for one as to what to watch on Netflix. Some Feb 2021 releases also cover the theme of romance so probably this time Netflix might save you on Valentine's day. Read below to check all the Feb 2021 releases of Netflix.

Netflix's February 2021- Upcoming Netflix releases

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

February 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

February 5

Malcolm & Marie

Hache: Season 2

Little Big Women

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

February 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

February 13

Monsoon (2019)

February 15

The Crew

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

February 20

Classmates Minus

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

February 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

February 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Image Credits - @malcolmandmariefilm Instagram

