From 'WandaVision' Episode 4 To 'Master': Top Movies And Episodes Released This Week

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here, we compile a list of the top movies and series released during this week, from January 23 to 30. From Wandavision episode 4, Korean rom-com series True Beauty, Master and The White Tiger, here are some of the best content we've seen this week. Take a look at the list of films and series to add to your watchlist right away!

Master (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead protagonist, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor, J. D. (Vijay), who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, which is controlled by the nefarious Bhavani (Sethupathi). The film released in theatres on January 13 and became an instant box office success, minting Rs 239 crore in the global box office. Considering theatres are not yet operational at many places, the fans were highly excited for the Master release on Amazon Prime Video this week.

The Dig (Netflix)

The story of Sutton Hoo – where an early medieval graveyard was discovered beneath an English field in 1939 – is brought back to life in a Netflix period drama. Ralph Fiennes plays an amateur archaeologist hired by Carey Mulligan’s rich widow to take his shovel to a few burial mounds on her estate. Lily James and Johnny Flynn lend support in a story of morale-boosting discoveries playing out under the shadow of war. The film released on Netflix on January 29 and is directed by Simon Stone, based on the 2007 John Preston novel of the same name.

The Little Things (HBO Max)

With Oscar-winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto headlining the cast, this crime drama follows two cops as they attempt to track down a serial killer. The movie has been written and directed by John Lee Hancock, who is known for films like The Blind Side (2009), Saving Mr. Banks (2013), and The Founder (2016). Here is another vivid, patient, character-driven psychological thriller that sees its A-list cast as a license to subvert audience expectations, prioritize the detectives over the murderer they’re trying to catch, and offer a gruesomely dark vision of the world that focuses its lens on how the light gets in.

WandaVision Episode 4 (Disney+Hotstar)

Credit: Still of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in Marvel Studios "WandaVision" Episode 4 (Disney+Hotstar)

Three weeks is a relatively fresh period for people — especially those who returned to Earth after fading into dust. For Wanda, that’s exactly three weeks since she turned into dust, came back to fight Thanos, and apparently moved to New Jersey to start a new life in a fictional town. The last three episodes have focused entirely on her perspective, but episode 4 introduces — or, rather, reintroduces — a couple of key characters who act as our eyes and ears within Westview, trying to figure out what Wanda’s doing and who’s possibly controlling her. The episode has got fans guessing what's coming next for Vision's character especially since the episode delves into events happening post-Avengers: Endgame.

True Beauty's latest episode

A still from the Korean Ktv drama True Beauty

In True Beauty's latest episode of Korean coming of age romantic comedy, Ju-kyung (played by Moon Ga-young) resolves to go to school in her bare, makeup-less face and makes her relationship with Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) known to everyone. She reconciles with Soo-ah who felt betrayed for not knowing the truth sooner. Su-ho tries to convince Soo-jin (Park Yoo-na) to apologize to Ju-kyung, knowing that something other than mere jealousy must have brought her to maligning Ju-kyung. Shocking news from overseas puts Ju-kyung and Su-ho's relationship to the test.

