Where To Watch Minari? Know Where You Can Watch This Award Winning Film By Lee Isaac Chung

Minari directed by Lee Issac Chung has been rocking the international film festival circuits ever since it's premiere. The film has already been nominated for several awards. Read on to know where to watch Minari.

Where to Watch Minari? Minari Watch Online

The officially licensed distributors of the film A24 have revealed that Minari will be released in theatres on February 12, 2021. Alongside the theatrical release, the film will also be released for screening on the same day on A24 Screening Room. A24 Screening Room is a self-owned digital platform to let viewers stream new films during the pandemic. Here's what A24 said on their Twitter, "Minari is for everyone!" the distributor said Tuesday in a tweet announcing the news. "That's why we're launching the A24 Screening Room, with virtual screenings starting Feb. 12 in addition to a limited theatrical release."

You can watch Minari full movie by going to your nearby local theatre is COVID is not a big issue in your city. If you prefer not to visit the theatres, you catch Minari streaming on A24 Screening Room on February 12, 2021. Minari first premiered at the Sundance film festival in January and won 2 awards - US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and US Dramatic Audience Award.

About Minari

Here's the official Minari synopsis on rotten tomatoes, "A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.''

Minari has a great lead and supporting cast. One of the main characters is played by Steven Yeun, who became popular from his role in The Walking Dead TV series. He is a great actor who has wooed audiences and critics alike with his great performances in Burning, Mayhem and Sorry to Bother You. The reviews for the film have been very positive. The film has a strong 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and respectable 7.7/10 on IMDb. Many critics believe this film will get multiple Oscar nominations.

