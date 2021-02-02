Where To Watch MLK/FBI? Know The Sites On Which You Can Watch This Documentary

MLK/FBI is an American documentary film that was released in 2020. The film was directed by Sam Pollard who is well known for co-directing the Oscar-nominated film Eyes on the Prize. The screenplay of this documentary film is by Laura Tomaselli and Benjamin Hedin.

MLK/FBI shows the investigation and harassment that was faced by Martin Luther King Jr. With the help of newly classified documents, he was harassed by J. Edgar Hoover and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. New Martin Luther King Jr documentary shows footage from the archives between the years 1955 and 1968. It is during this time that Martin Luther King Jr worked as a civil rights activist. New Martin Luther King Jr documentary shows his journey from a young man to the early sixties and until his assassination. However, the audience will not find any new facts about his assassination in this documentary film. In the last sequence of the film, it was stated that FBI documents are declassified now. The whole record will be available to the public in 2027.

The documentary also throws light on the attempts by the FBI and Hoover to discredit the work of Martin Luther King Jr. They did so by gathering images and recordings of his private sexual life with other women apart from his wife. This was done to belittle his status and dishonour him in the Civil Rights movement for the black people in the US. The Civil rights movement under his leadership was fast gaining importance in those times. With this documentary, the starkly clear image of the FBI was shown and how the black people assembled under the leadership of MLK.

Many audiences are eager to know where to watch MLK/FBI. Read this article to know more about the streaming sites for this documentary film.

Where to watch MLK/FBI?

MLK/FBI streaming is done on the streaming channels like Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Video. MLK/FBI streaming however is not available on Netflix at the moment. However, there are chances that the film might be available on this popular streaming channel at a later time.

MLK movies are very popular among the audience and this is evident from the rating that this documentary received. This film received a rating of 6.9 out of 10 on IMDB. MLK movies are liked by the audience due to the high production value, the great details on the civil rights movement in the USA, and the eye-opening facts shown in the film.

