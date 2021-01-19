Alaves Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Sevilla will square off against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga after conceding a humiliating defeat against current leaders Atletico Madrid. The match will be played on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the Alaves vs Sevilla live stream details, prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Alaves vs Sevilla live? Alaves vs Sevilla live stream

There will be no official broadcast for LaLiga in India. But the live stream will be provided on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Alaves vs Sevilla live:

Venue: Mendizorroza, Araba

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 2 AM IST

Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and preview

Alaves arrive into the game following a humbling defeat against Almeria in the Copa del Rey. Alaves have struggled for decent form ever since the start of the current campaign and have just one victory in the previous five LaLiga games. On the other hand, Sevilla were humiliated by Atletico Madrid in the previous clash with Angel Correa and Saul Niguez netting two second-half goals.

Alaves vs Sevilla team news

Alaves manager Pablo Machin faces a major challenge when they take on Sevilla. The manager will have to cope in the absence of Rodrigo Ely who is yet to recover completely from a ligament injury. Besides, Alberto Rodriguez stands suspended. Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, misses out Carlos Fernandez due to physical discomfort as well as Sergio Escudero due to an elbow injury. Tomas Vaclik is also injured and misses out on the Tuesday clash.

LaLiga standings update

Alaves sit 16th in the LaLiga standings with 18 points to their credit and face the fear of being relegated if the current form continues until the business end of the season. Meanwhile, Sevilla occupy the sixth spot with 30 points in 17 LaLiga fixtures as of yet and look to move up the ladder to finish in the top four.

Alaves vs Sevilla prediction

Sevilla haven't conceded a defeat against Alaves in the previous five games and hence are likely to clinch the tie 2-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sevilla website