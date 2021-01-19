Where To Watch 'Promising Young Woman'? What To Expect From The Black Comedy?

Promising Young Woman follows the story of Cassandra Thomas, whose only goal is to seek revenge on morally questionable, predatorial men who appear to be nice guys. She does that by tricking them into thinking that she's drunk and ready to be a prey. Why she does what she does is a mystery to unravel in the movie. The movie is said to be a commentary on the taboo subject of rape.

The trailer of the film was released in the second half of 2019 and the film was set to release in early 2020 but that couldn't happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. After getting delayed for months, Promising Young Woman finally released theatrically in the US late last year and now the revenge-driven black comedy flick is out digitally. Promising Young Woman marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Emerald Fennell and is co-produced by Margot Robbie. Where to watch Promising Young Woman? What to expect from the movie? Read along to know more.

Where to watch Promising Young Woman?

Promising Young Woman had premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and was released theatrically in the United States on December 25, 2020. On January 15, 2021, the movie was released on video on demand for $19.99. Video on Demand is a feature of digital cable, which allows you to rent and watch movies and tv shows at your convenience. Promising Young Woman streaming can be done on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV by simply purchasing or renting the movie from their store.

What to expect from Promising Young Woman?

The film has received positive reviews from critics and a good reception from the audience in spite of the current situation. The movie has collected several awards ever since its worldwide release. Though it has been marketed as a black comedy, the story is deeper than imagined as it deals with a sensitive topic such as rape culture. The trailer also hints at Cassandra's unaccomplished dream of being a doctor. Many review sites have claimed that the trailer is misleading and that the movie is much more sensitive than it is shown to be.

