Where To Watch 'The Little Things'; Here Are Details About This Denzel Washington Thriller

The Little Things is a thriller movie from the Warner Brothers. This movie released in theatres on January 29, 2021. Besides that, it will also be available for online streaming on HBO Max. The Little Things is among those Warner Brothers movies that are getting their online streaming on the same day of its theatrical release. If you are searching for how to stream the Little Things full movie online, you will find all the details here -

Where to watch the Little Things?

Are you interested in knowing where to watch the Little Things online? This movie has already released in theatres, for those to interested in experiencing the movie on the big screen. On the other hand, Warner Brothers is also offering The Little Things streaming on their exclusive OTT platform HBO Max. The movie will be available on that platform from January 29.

If you have paid subscription to HBO Max, The Little Things streaming is available there. As per a report by Business Insider, this movie will be available for streaming up to March 1.

At present, HBO Max is only accessible in the US. So, people who live in the US can opt for the Little Things streaming with a paid HBO Max subscription. At present, HBO Max subscription comes at $15 per month. The subscribers also get one month free trial period.

You can also watch this movie through HBO Max on your android device, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, Android TV, or Fire TV devices. If you have a PlayStation or Xbox One, you can also get the chance to watch The Little Things online on your gaming console.

That means the cine lovers outside the US will have to go to theatres to watch this movie. At present, there is no news when The Little Things full movie will be available on other online streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime. It is also not available on HULU TV.

The Little Things story, cast and crew

This movie is directed by John Lee Hancock. It stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt in prominent roles. The Little Things movie follows a Deputy Sheriff's journey named Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) on his search for a notorious serial killer in Los Angeles. During the investigation, he meets Sergeant Baxter (Rami Malek), who becomes his investigation partner. The investigation makes Deke face his dark past and shows how these two officers fight their past demons and solve the case.

