Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Take A Look At These Throwback Images Of The Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 35 today, on January 21, 2021, if it wasn't for his untimely demise on June 14, 2020. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, several Bollywood stars took to social media handles to share their memories with the MS Dhoni actor, where he can be seen having a good time with them. Sushant's peers from the industry including Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Kiara Advani, Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, and many more penned heartfelt notes to celebrate 'Sushant Day'. Read on to know about Sushant Singh Rajput birthday wishes on Instagram and his throwback pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday pictures

Sushant's fans, followers, and friends took to social media to pour in wishes for the star and wrote captions remembering him and his brilliant work and nature. The Hindi film industry also showered their love for the late actor and posted pictures with him from sets of their films, get-togethers, and happy memories with him. You can see the posts shared by Jacqueline Fernandes, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao here.

Taking a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram handle, the actor loved to talk about sports, stars, films, and physics and his posts are testimony to that. A picture posted by him a few months ago shows him spending time with the Armed Forces soldiers and another one from the sets of MS Dhoni, the day he filmed the iconic shot of him hitting the World Cup-winning six. Take a look.

Sushant's pictures with babies also garner a lot of love from his fans and followers. There are several pictures and videos out on the internet where he can be seen playing with kids and hugging them. See one of those images here. Also, take a look at the star's childhood picture with his late mother.

Here are a few images of the Kai Po Che actor with his Hindi film industry friends. He can be seen sharing happy times with them in these throwback images. The pictures are from IPL matches, movie promotions, shoots, and casual get-togethers. Take a look.

Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Official Instagram Account

