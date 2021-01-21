Stand By Me Doraemon 2: Nobita Marries Shizuka; Twitter Tears Up Saying 'childhood Ended'

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is the new Doraemon movie that is all set to premiere on the movie screens in February 2021 across many countries. The Doraemon's new movie is a sequel to the 2014 film titled Stand by Me Doraemon. The film that is directed by Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki is inspired by 2000 short film Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections and 2002 short film The Day When I Was Born. Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is a Japnese 3D computer-animated comedy movie which is based on the famous Japanese Doraemon manga series. Read on to check out the reactions by the global fans who are elated about Nobita and Shizuka's marriage in the upcoming movie Stand By Me Doraemon 2.

Twitter expresses joy for Nobita and Shizuka's marriage

For those who have watched the Japanese anime series Doraemon know that Nobita had tried to pursue Shizuka for a long time. In many episodes of Doraemon, Nobita is shown trying different ways to impress Shizuka. Now, when the two characters from the Doraemon franchise are finally getting married in the reel, the fans simply can't keep calm. Nobita and Shizuka's marriage was one of the top trending keywords on Twitter today. Check out a few comments from the fans who are elated that their beloved character Nobita is finally getting married to his childhood love Shizuka in Doraemon's new movie.

finally... childhood ended 🥺💙

our boy Nobita did it well! .#nobita pic.twitter.com/zoiYzNi9sL — Aamir Ustad (@aamir_ustad) January 19, 2021

Omg Nobita finally got married to Shizuka.. Congratulations!! I am so happy for Nobita.. 🎉😭💃❤ pic.twitter.com/XJ88dPvVvS — SidNaaz Soulmates // Minnie ✨ (@SidNaaz_Forever) January 19, 2021

PLEASE IM SO HAPPY FOR NOBITA AND SHIZUKA 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/jGtbLu3AjN — J (@bakugotits) January 19, 2021

Nobita is finally getting married to Shizuka🥺🥺

❤️❣️



Where's Dekisugi now?😏 pic.twitter.com/rnZqfFRyGN — Yash (@iyashsalame) January 20, 2021

Nobita and Shizuka to get married in the upcoming movie "Stand by me doraemon 2" pic.twitter.com/xCZhUyGjDY — Brishbhaan Kharwar (@brishbhaan) January 20, 2021

Nobita and Shizuka are a proof that true love always find its way..!! 🥺🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oyX7h0mezP — 🦋✨ (@minahilnabeel25) January 20, 2021

Stand By Me Doraemon 2

In Stand By Me Doraemon 2, Nobita is shown continuing his journey from the last movie titled Stand By Me Doraemon. Nobita tries to change his future so that Shizuka will finally agree to marry him. The movie also features how when Nobita goes back in time to meet his grandmother who had passed away while Nobita was still in kindergarten. On the other hand, Nobita of the future sees that he is about to get married to Shizuka, however, he has a panic attack. He then travels to the past to meet Doraemon for his advice as he is doubtful that he might not be the right person for Shizuka.

